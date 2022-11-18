ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolulu officials offer tips for preventing food waste this Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Oahu residents get ready to prepare for Thanksgiving, the City and County of Honolulu has some advice to help prevent food waste. The Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency suggest using its food calculator to estimate how much you'll need before you start cooking.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Fire officials offer tips for a safe Thanksgiving holiday

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Honolulu Fire officials are urging residents to pay extra close attention to avoid a disastrous holiday.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Concealed Carry Application Process Kicks Off for Honolulu County

HONOLULU-- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu county. The question, according to HPD Chief Joe Logan has been, are these measures too strict, or not strict enough? HPD has been tasked since the recent Supreme Court Ruling over New York's gun laws, with finding the right balance.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Vacant Makaha home destroyed in early-morning fire

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A vacant home was destroyed in an overnight fire in Makaha. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the home in the 84-100 block of Jade Street in Makaha just after 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the two-story home.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pickleball injuries on the rise as sport's popularity grows

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. with about 5-million participants across the country, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. And now doctors are seeing a rise in pickleball-related injuries as more people pick up the paddle.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Prisma Dance performing 'Seasons' dance production this weekend in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Prisma Dance students have created a production called "Seasons" that shows the natural change of the four seasons using elements of dance, acrobatics, music, and poetry. The dance will depict how God created the natural world to illustrate supernatural truths. It will show the beauty found...
KANEOHE, HI

