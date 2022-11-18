Read full article on original website
Honolulu officials offer tips for preventing food waste this Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Oahu residents get ready to prepare for Thanksgiving, the City and County of Honolulu has some advice to help prevent food waste. The Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency suggest using its food calculator to estimate how much you'll need before you start cooking.
Honolulu Fire officials offer tips for a safe Thanksgiving holiday
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Honolulu Fire officials are urging residents to pay extra close attention to avoid a disastrous holiday.
Honolulu releases Thanksgiving schedule for city and county offices, services
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu city and county officials released the adjusted schedule for offices this Thanksgiving holiday. Some offices will be closed while others will operate on a modified schedule.
Concealed Carry Application Process Kicks Off for Honolulu County
HONOLULU-- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu county. The question, according to HPD Chief Joe Logan has been, are these measures too strict, or not strict enough? HPD has been tasked since the recent Supreme Court Ruling over New York's gun laws, with finding the right balance.
Vacant Makaha home destroyed in early-morning fire
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A vacant home was destroyed in an overnight fire in Makaha. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the home in the 84-100 block of Jade Street in Makaha just after 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the two-story home.
Family of four swept out to sea at Ke Iki Beach
Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a family of four visiting from Indiana was swimming and became swept out to ocean in an 8-10 foot surf.
Vehicle accident in Ala Moana area closes roads
Honolulu Officials are asking drivers to avoid Makaloa St. and Poni St. due to a vehicle accident.
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
Pickleball injuries on the rise as sport's popularity grows
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. with about 5-million participants across the country, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. And now doctors are seeing a rise in pickleball-related injuries as more people pick up the paddle.
Moanalua Rd. WB closed for vehicle accident
Honolulu Police Department Moanalua Rd. in the westbound direction has been closed for a vehicle accident.
Navy to stand up new Red Hill Clinic to determine if long-term symptoms related to fuel spill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The U.S. Navy is getting involved to see if there's a link between the contaminated water from its Red Hill fuel storage facility and the ongoing medical issues of families exposed to the water. A full year after one of the worst fuel spills on Oahu, many...
HPU extends Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program for Hawaii HS seniors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Pacific University extended the deadline of its Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program to Jan. 15, 2023. The program is open to all Hawaii high school seniors who have a 2023 graduation date from an accredited state high school.
Police inquiry closes Punchbowl St. makai direction
Honolulu Police Department said that Punchbowl St. in the makai direction after Vineyard Ave. has been shut down for a police investigation involving firearms.
Flood advisory for O’ahu
Honolulu County Officials are advising residents that there is a flood advisory due to excessive rainfall until 9:45 p.m. for all of O'ahu.
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HNL airport increasing its parking rates
As you prepare your future traveling plans you may want to be aware that there will be increased parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Prisma Dance performing 'Seasons' dance production this weekend in Kaneohe
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Prisma Dance students have created a production called "Seasons" that shows the natural change of the four seasons using elements of dance, acrobatics, music, and poetry. The dance will depict how God created the natural world to illustrate supernatural truths. It will show the beauty found...
Honolulu non-profit Family Promise awarded $2.5M grant from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Living in paradise isn’t easy, especially with a lack of affordable housing that's driving many to the streets. But a Honolulu non-profit organization that helps families put a roof over their heads is getting some big help from one of the world's richest men. Finland delegation...
Renton Rd. and Park Row closed for vehicle collision
Honolulu County Officials said that Renton Rd. westbound and Park Row northbound are closed for an investigation into a vehicle collision.
Multiple lanes on Moanalua freeway blocked
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has reported a crash on the Moanalua Freeway eastbound lanes, before Red Hill.
