Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Plant City, according to police. Authorities say the incident happened around 1:35 a.m. at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The agency wrote in a news release that when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with "upper body trauma."
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting leads to death of 1 person, authorities say

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed after deputies in Hernando County attempted to serve two arrest warrants for him on Friday, authorities say. People at Gary Jean Schryver's home on Feather Street invited the deputies inside and guided law enforcement to the bedroom where the 61-year-old man was located, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants for violation of drug offender probation and traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broken.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota police officer shoots person during reported robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning involving one of the department's officers, the agency explains in a news release. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the area near Beneva and Fruitville roads on reports of a robbery. “For unknown reasons that...
SARASOTA, FL
