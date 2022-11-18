SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed after deputies in Hernando County attempted to serve two arrest warrants for him on Friday, authorities say. People at Gary Jean Schryver's home on Feather Street invited the deputies inside and guided law enforcement to the bedroom where the 61-year-old man was located, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants for violation of drug offender probation and traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broken.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO