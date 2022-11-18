Read full article on original website
30-year-old man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Lakeland home, leading deputies on car chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say a 30-year-old man threw seven Molotov cocktails on the roof of a home in Lakeland around 8:11 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Luke Neely getting into a Chevrolet pickup truck and driving away from the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Police: Suspect identified after man shot, killed in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. — One man was killed following an early morning shooting on Saturday in North Port, according to police. The department wrote in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Grande Court Apartments at North Port. Police say the victim died...
Oldsmar man admits to murder after hitting man with metal bat, deputies say
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 50-year-old Oldsmar man was charged with first-degree murder after he hit a man with a metal bat multiple times, according to a news release. Ramon Hernandez was transported to the Pinellas County Jail after admitting to killing 52-year-old Bryan Merriam on Friday, the sheriff's office wrote.
Police: 2 men arrested after officers recover 23 guns, cocaine, Fentanyl pills from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Twenty-three guns, 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of Fentanyl pills were recovered during an arrest of two suspected drug dealers on Friday afternoon in Tampa, according to a news release. The agency said just before 4 p.m. officers conducted a search warrant for drugs...
FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Plant City, according to police. Authorities say the incident happened around 1:35 a.m. at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The agency wrote in a news release that when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with "upper body trauma."
Jury recommends life sentence for Matthew Terry in death of Hillsborough teacher
TAMPA, Fla. — After a little over one day into the sentencing phase, a jury has recommended life in prison for Matthew Terry for the murder of his girlfriend back in late May, the state attorney's office said in a news release. It was just Tuesday when the jury...
Sentencing phase begins in man found guilty of girlfriend's death
TAMPA, Fla. — Life or death is hanging in the balance as the sentencing phase for convicted murderer Matthew Terry is underway in a Hillsborough courtroom. A jury on Tuesday convicted the 47-year-old of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend – Lithia school teacher Kay Baker.
Legal experts say Matthew Terry's sentencing underscores need to get DeSantis-Warren battle resolved
TAMPA, Fla. — Legal experts say a Hillsborough jury’s decision to sentence Matthew Terry to life in prison this week rather than death might have headed off a complicated appeal. Terry was convicted on Monday of killing his girlfriend, Lithia teacher Kay Baker. Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew...
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
Body camera footage shows man holding knife toward Sarasota officer before shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man accused of holding a knife toward a police officer, which led to an officer firing their weapon Tuesday morning, is expected to be OK after being shot and undergoing surgery. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said 70-year-old Robert...
State attorney: St. Pete officer was justified in shooting, killing armed man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in shooting and killing an armed man during an incident in September, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 at a home in the area of 20th Avenue North near...
Trial delayed a 3rd time for former mosque volunteer accused of molestation
TAMPA, Fla. — The trial of a former Tampa youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys has been delayed a third time. Ehab Ghoneim’s trial was originally set for Aug. 23, rescheduled for Nov. 1, then rescheduled again for Jan. 3. Now it’s been rescheduled to...
Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting leads to death of 1 person, authorities say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed after deputies in Hernando County attempted to serve two arrest warrants for him on Friday, authorities say. People at Gary Jean Schryver's home on Feather Street invited the deputies inside and guided law enforcement to the bedroom where the 61-year-old man was located, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants for violation of drug offender probation and traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broken.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
High school teacher accused of unlawfully touching student arrested in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they arrested a high school teacher in Hernando County on Wednesday after he was accused of battering a student. On Friday, a student from South Sumter High School told officials at the school about inappropriate communication and physical contact from a teacher, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Sarasota police officer shoots person during reported robbery
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning involving one of the department's officers, the agency explains in a news release. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the area near Beneva and Fruitville roads on reports of a robbery. “For unknown reasons that...
HCSO: 39-year-old inmate dies due to 'medical condition'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said on Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate. Ashley Boggs was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday due to a medical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun at driver she believed cut her off in traffic
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after getting out of her car and pointing a gun at another driver because she believed she was cut off in traffic, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. The reported road rage happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday...
