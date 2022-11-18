‘GMA’ Anchor Amy Robach Is Sizzling In Swimsuit Photos

Amy Robach is known to countless viewers thanks to her work on Good Morning America and as an NBC News anchor, also serving as co-host of Today and co-host of 20/20 with David Muir. She has experience as a national correspondent but this year she went international for a summer of sun in Greece. Along the way, Robach was sure to take plenty of photos from the experience and they’re as stunning as the scenic skyline!

Robach, 49, is excited to show off the results of her dedicated exercise regimen. While Robach admits committing to such an involved workout felt intimidating, especially faced with punishing jogs in the sun, she has had plenty of support from her husband of ten years Andrew Shue. Learn more about her vacation and what she’s been up to here!

Amy Robach basks in the sun for her vacation

These days, back to business as a GMA anchor, viewers would not immediately know the globetrotting adventure Robach enjoyed this summer. She, along with her kids and husband Shue, spent the summer in Greece. They actually represent a blended family, since Robach has two daughters with first husband Tim McIntosh; they are Ava and Analise. Then, she became a stepmother to Shue’s sons, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.

Robach / ImageCollect

Jump to late July, over on Instagram, Robach shared some photos of the magical experience. One saw Robach standing side-by-side with loved ones in front of the water. Robach was fittingly dressed in a bright-colored swimsuit with a big smile and sunglasses, showing off her figure.

Hard work and hard play

Amy Robach smiling in the sun / Instagram

Robach’s sculpted figure is in part thanks to her dedicated exercise routine. It’s not just a physical tool either. “Over the years, running has been like therapy for me and helps me clear my head and my heart,” Robach explains. Though, she adds, “Still get intimidated by the long hot training runs … took my time, one step at a time, remembering the lessons I learn on each run (and I’m constantly learning new ones) apply to all the challenges of our daily lives.”

Robach and Shue / Instagram

But it’s not all work and no play for Robach. She’s seen some incredible sights, having visited Australia’s Palm Grove and enjoyed some romantic time with Shue. She’s even brought work with her and had fun that way, spending the day poolside with fellow journalist Sara Haines. Looks like a great time!