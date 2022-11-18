ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

It would be amazingly dumb for GOP to impeach Biden — so sure, go for it

At the beginning of last week, the general assumption in the Beltway chattering class was that the midterm elections would be a "red wave," leading to Republicans taking over state governments, the Senate and a healthy majority in the House of more than 20 seats. Instead, Tuesday turned out to be an anti-MAGA election. Yes, Republicans will (in all probability) end up with an extremely slim majority in the House, but only thanks to extensive gerrymandering. (Without the Republican pickups enabled by redistricting in Florida and New York, Democrats would have won easily.)
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

One day after securing a majority, House GOP flunks the key test

Most observers agreed that it was inevitable, but on Wednesday night, the lingering uncertainty was finally resolved: House Republicans fell far short of expectations in the midterm elections, but they’d crossed the numeric threshold and secured a majority in the next Congress. Some of the immediate focus was on...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLNS

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of homicide related to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wis., during a 2020 protest there, met with a group of House Republicans in the Second Amendment Caucus on Thursday evening. Rittenhouse joined the lawmakers at a gathering at the Conservative Partnership Institute office...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face increasingly tough path to majority

Six days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 212 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 204 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
OREGON STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
POLITICO

The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment

Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
Axios

The perils of a narrow House Republican majority

House Republicans are coming to grips with the harsh reality of what a single-digit majority could look like — starting with a newly empowered far-right flank that could seriously threaten GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's House speaker ambitions. Why it matters: McCarthy, who arguably took a more hands-on approach to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. But...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

GOP lawmaker's ballot mix-up shook up outcome of House GOP whip race

At least one Republican lawmaker’s mix-up in casting a ballot for House GOP whip on Tuesday changed the outcome of the leadership race, with the member intending to vote for current Chief Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (R-GA), who lost by one vote during the first round to National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN).
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE

