Scottsville, KY

wcluradio.com

Linda Jane Cook

Linda Jane Cook, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired bus driver for Allen County Schools and a daughter of the late Colby Georgie Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry. She is...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Shawn Dale Rice

Shawn Dale Rice, age 49, of Hermiston, OR, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. he was employed by Lamb Weston in Hermiston. He was a 1993 graduate of Hart County Highschool. He was the son of the late Johnny Rice and the late Sherry Alexander. He is...
HERMISTON, OR
wcluradio.com

Betty Ann Jackson

Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Jessie Ray White

Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Injured In Crash

An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
smokeybarn.com

Double Shooting In Springfield Triggers Search For Leads

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Springfield Friday evening. The incident was first reported at around 8:40 pm when a man walked into the Springfield Fire Station on Central Ave suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 12 minutes later another shooting victim arrived by private vehicle at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say two women entered a Bowling Green electronics store on October 13, 2022 and stole items. The pair later moved to an aisle where the sensors were removed from two items. The two suspects then gathered numerous 4-K Amazon Fire Sticks and consolidated them in an aisle. They pulled bags from under their clothing and loaded up their merchandise.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for new Todd County Public Library

Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for construction of a new Todd County Public Library. The library was approved earlier this year for a $212,150 a year grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the next 20 years to assist with debt retirement for the new construction. The...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center

After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
KENTUCKY STATE

