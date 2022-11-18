Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit upRoger MarshGlasgow, KY
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
The juxtaposition of Glasgow: roots sprinkled with shiny new bitsRachelle WrightGlasgow, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
wcluradio.com
Linda Jane Cook
Linda Jane Cook, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired bus driver for Allen County Schools and a daughter of the late Colby Georgie Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry. She is...
wcluradio.com
Shawn Dale Rice
Shawn Dale Rice, age 49, of Hermiston, OR, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. he was employed by Lamb Weston in Hermiston. He was a 1993 graduate of Hart County Highschool. He was the son of the late Johnny Rice and the late Sherry Alexander. He is...
wcluradio.com
Betty Ann Jackson
Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
wcluradio.com
Jessie Ray White
Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
wnky.com
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
wnky.com
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Edmonson County woman
CHALYBEATE, Ky. – An Edmonson County family is mourning the loss of a 94-year-old woman. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate the death of a woman in the Chalybeate area. Authorities say first responders arrived at the...
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
smokeybarn.com
Double Shooting In Springfield Triggers Search For Leads
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Springfield Friday evening. The incident was first reported at around 8:40 pm when a man walked into the Springfield Fire Station on Central Ave suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 12 minutes later another shooting victim arrived by private vehicle at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say two women entered a Bowling Green electronics store on October 13, 2022 and stole items. The pair later moved to an aisle where the sensors were removed from two items. The two suspects then gathered numerous 4-K Amazon Fire Sticks and consolidated them in an aisle. They pulled bags from under their clothing and loaded up their merchandise.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
whopam.com
Ground broken for new Todd County Public Library
Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for construction of a new Todd County Public Library. The library was approved earlier this year for a $212,150 a year grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the next 20 years to assist with debt retirement for the new construction. The...
wvih.com
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center
After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
Wayne County man lands 15-year sentence for meth trafficking
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Justice advocate, ‘One Tree Hill’ actress pushes for DNA testing in 1998 Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a 1998 double murder and arson in Cookeville. His case is in the spotlight through the efforts of an actress turned justice advocate.
WSMV
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Late in the night in August 2020, Portland officers Ebram Azer and Tanner Craddock noticed an SUV driving without headlights on. According to an internal police investigation obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, Craddock immediately recognized the driver as Kristen Daughtry, a Portland Chamber of Commerce employee. He...
