FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit upRoger MarshGlasgow, KY
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
The juxtaposition of Glasgow: roots sprinkled with shiny new bitsRachelle WrightGlasgow, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Glendal Ray “Buck” Cornwell
Glendal Ray “Buck” Cornwell, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Canteen, farmer, attended Clifton General Baptist Church, member of Halifax Volunteer Fire Department and head chef of Halifax Breakfast Club. He was a son of the late Henry Bennett Cornwell and Margie Odell Sledge Cornwell.
James L. George
James L. George, 67, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Glenview Health Care Center. He was a son of the late Robert and Gracie Hunt George. He was a retired carpenter and Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife: Cecilia Ann George. The...
Betty Ann Jackson
Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
Shawn Dale Rice
Shawn Dale Rice, age 49, of Hermiston, OR, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. he was employed by Lamb Weston in Hermiston. He was a 1993 graduate of Hart County Highschool. He was the son of the late Johnny Rice and the late Sherry Alexander. He is...
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens (Updated)
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home Monday, November 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Wallice was born on August 8, 1945, in Allen County. She has been a long-time member of the Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church since November of 1956. Wallice worked as a Supervisor for Kentucky Pants and Kentucky Apparel for 31 years. She then attended Draughons Junior College where she received a degree in Computer Technology. She then continued to work for Glasgow Career Centers for another 15 years until her retirement.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
Evon A. Rajewich Sr.
Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired. He was a son of the late Clarence Albert Rajewich and Lucille Kahler Rajewich Fenner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Elmore Rajewich; a son, Joseph Dean Rajewich; and a sister, Margie Lewis.
Bobby Joe Hatcher
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.
Daryl Anthony “Daryl Daryl” Hurt
Daryl Anthony “Daryl Daryl” Hurt, 62, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Roy and Verna Harper Hurt. He was a graduate of BCHS, world checker player and a dedicated father, husband and protector. He is...
Jessie Ray White
Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
Burkesville anonymous donor inspires an outpouring of donations for Thanksgiving meals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday morning in Burkesville, Kentucky, community members gathered together to give back, after the inspiration of one generous and anonymous Cumberland County donor. Once the $1,000 donation was made to 107.9 FM River County radio, community members followed suit. Southern Kentucky Distillery started the trend by...
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision
The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
