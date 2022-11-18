ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class B common shares of Canadian Utilities Limited held by ATCO has increased by 4.52% since May 18, 2022, to 96.73%. The percentage increase was caused by third parties converting Class B common shares of Canadian Utilities Limited into Class A non-voting shares and was not the result of any action taken by ATCO or Canadian Utilities Limited. The Class B common shares are convertible into Class A non-voting shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders.

2 DAYS AGO