Benzinga

Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.

Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
ARIZONA STATE
Markets Insider

The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says

Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
kitco.com

Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
Benzinga

Carvana Faces Heat Of Slowing Demand, Higher Interest Rates

On Friday, Carvana Co CVNA cuts its workforce by about 1,500 people in its second round of lay-offs to match its size with the current environment. According to analysts, its weakening finances mean raising funds would be difficult and costly, and it could run out of cash in a year.
US News and World Report

Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
Benzinga

This Wall Street Analyst Is Shorting Tesla And Going Long On Penn Entertainment

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth of Carter Braxton Worth Charting LLC recommended holding short positions in Tesla Inc. TSLA and going long on Penn Entertainment Inc. PENN and other gaming stocks. Earlier this month, Penn Entertainment reported its third-quarter results. Check out other stocks making...
Benzinga

ATCO LTD. REPORTS A CHANGE IN PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP OF CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED CLASS B COMMON SHARES

ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class B common shares of Canadian Utilities Limited held by ATCO has increased by 4.52% since May 18, 2022, to 96.73%. The percentage increase was caused by third parties converting Class B common shares of Canadian Utilities Limited into Class A non-voting shares and was not the result of any action taken by ATCO or Canadian Utilities Limited. The Class B common shares are convertible into Class A non-voting shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders.
Benzinga

A Simple Remedy for Payment-for-Order-Flow

Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) schemes are falling under increasing regulatory scrutiny for a very simple reason. Intermediaries pay for retail order flow because it is valuable. It is valuable because of an antiquated minimum pricing rule that mandates artificially wide spreads between bids and offers. This rule was derived from market practices that are now over 20 years old, and which predate modern electronic trading and market making.
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Benzinga

Benzinga

