U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
kggfradio.com
Caney Water Emergency Lifted
The water emergency for the city of Caney has been lifted. Mayor Josh Elliott says there is enough water in the city's reservoir to remove the city from emergency status. Elliott says the water issue in Caney is a problem that dates back at least sixty years. Elliott asks residents...
kggfradio.com
U.S. 169 Between Chanute and Iola to Open Today
U.S. 169 north of Chanute is expected to open late this afternoon. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 169 between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola has been closed since December 2021 for reconstruction. For information on highway conditions and closings, you can...
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County seeks the identification of an individual and owner of a pickup truck recently caught on camera. “Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Investigation Alert: Seeking identity of the person and owner of truck.” – CCSO If you have information you can send an anonymous text tip: TEXT ‘tip cherokee’ to 888777 followed by...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns after 2 year break
JOPLIN METRO AREA — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns to the region! After a two-year hiatus due to health concerns the train formerly known as the “Santa Express” will make a stop in Pittsburg, Kan. WHAT: KCS Holiday Express WHERE: Pittsburg, Kan., Elm & Monroe WHEN: Dec. 10, 4:00 p.m. WHO: Santa and all his Reindeer! HOW MUCH:...
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena SRO officer arrested for shoplifting
MIAMI, Okla. – A school resource officer with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at the Miami Wal-Mart. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, received two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
Commerce man injured after Saturday night crash
COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce man was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition after a crash about two miles north of Commerce, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Saturday night on County Road S. 560, near County Road E....
Help Catch-A-Crook; Stolen gooseneck trailer caught on security camera
Update: The trailer was located. COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Detectives with the Coffeyville Police Dept release security video taken from a local business on Sunday, November 20, 2022 where the theft of a gooseneck trailer took place. “Trailer was stolen from Jon’s Tire on South Walnut ST. In Coffeyville. This is a video of the theft taking place. Anyone with information...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County to Canvas General Election Monday
The results of the 2022 General Election will be canvased at the Montgomery County Commissioners meeting on Monday. County Commissioners Robert Bever, Larry McManus, and Mike Cordray will officially sign off on the election tallies in the lower level of the Judicial Center at 9:30 a.m. The commissioners will also...
Kansas SRO officer arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
kggfradio.com
Christmas in the Hollow Coming to Sedan
The second annual Christmas in the Hollow is coming to Sedan this holiday season. The Sedan Chamber of Commerce has been working on building on the experience from the inaugural celebration last year. Chamber Board Member Sherry Miller says the community of Sedan and Chautauqua county come together for this special time.
kggfradio.com
Labette County Canvasses Votes
The Labette County Board of Canvassers certifies election results from this year's general election. There were two races that ended in a tie and commissioners drew the names out of a plastic bag to decide the winner. Richard Falkenstien was selected as the clerk for Hackberry Township and Josh George was selected for Fairview Township. County Clerk Gena Landis commended the election workers saying it was one of the smoothest election days and canvasses they have had.
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Pittsburg man charged in this week’s shooting near Sonic drive-in
PITTSBURG, Kans. – Early Saturday morning Pittsburg Police arrested Spencer Presley, 47, on pending charges of criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated battery. Presley is accused of shooting a man earlier this week. Pittsburg officers responded to a call in the 100 block of West 23rd Street near Sonic, Thursday night around 9:40, of […]
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
kggfradio.com
Group Foster Home Set to Open in Neodesha
A group foster home in Neodesha is a recipient of funding from the GROWKS Loan and Equity program. SoHome Kids CEO and Founder Nathan Daniel says they provide foster children ages 0-18 a place to live and their focus is on sibling groups. Daniel says they purchased two buildings in...
