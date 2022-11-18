Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
53rd annual Schenectady Holiday Parade
We did run into some familiar faces among the joyful and festive parade goers that lined the sidewalks by the dozens.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 18-20
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to parades to James Bond cars at the Saratoga Automobile Museum, there are quite a few things happening on November 18, 19, and 20.
Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting
Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
Schenectady’s ‘Van Gogh Immersive Experience’ Extended Again! [PICS]
If you haven't made it to the enormously popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit in Schenectady yet there is good news. Discover Schenectady announced that they are extending it through the holiday season. What is the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"?. It opened at the Schenectady Armory Studios on...
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
NEWS10 ABC
Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory
Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight for Journeymen Wrestling's "Armbar at the Armory". Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory. Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight...
Lake George businesses honored for their work
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
Supply store for teachers opening in Albany
A new store will open for teachers in the Albany on Saturday, November 19. The store will be a resource for teachers to get supplies for students in the Capital Region.
LIVE ENDED: Saratoga Shooting Press Conference
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 18 - November 24, 2022
William Pryor sold property at 21 Tamarack St to Brian Culnan for $538,000. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 79 Cornerstone Dr to Tiffany Tryniszewskil for $352,490. Patricia Mangino sold property at 22 Everson Way to Nancy Sullivan for $401,000. Denes LaPlante sold property at 112 Lakehill Rd to Kevin...
WNYT
Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police
An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!
Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
Albany bodega’s liquor license suspended for alleged booze sales to minors
The SLA issued an emergency suspension for All Star Pizza & Deli's liquor license.
