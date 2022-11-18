ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory

Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight for Journeymen Wrestling's "Armbar at the Armory". Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory. Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 18 - November 24, 2022

William Pryor sold property at 21 Tamarack St to Brian Culnan for $538,000. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 79 Cornerstone Dr to Tiffany Tryniszewskil for $352,490. Patricia Mangino sold property at 22 Everson Way to Nancy Sullivan for $401,000. Denes LaPlante sold property at 112 Lakehill Rd to Kevin...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!

Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy