Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Bloomington South's Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
Jonathan Holmes and Jordan Hulls were two of Indiana's top high school basketball players at Bloomington South, and they'll be on opposing sidelines as coaches when Miami of Ohio and No. 12 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday.
Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday
Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?
The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson Miami Ohio postgame
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said after IU's win over Miami Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Trey Galloway not expected to play against Miami of Ohio
Junior guard Trey Galloway is not expected to play in the Hoosier Classic against Miami of Ohio. He was in street clothes as the rest of his teammates went through pregame stretching and warmups. Galloway, a 2020 Indiana All-Star from Culver Academies, is a critical piece off the bench for...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
The Old Brass Spittoon is going back to Bloomington, Indiana, after Michigan State's deflating loss to the Hoosiers on Saturday. After taking a 24-7 lead into halftime, the Spartans wilted in the second half and stumbled to a 39-31 loss in double-overtime. A game that was set up for MSU...
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
Indiana vs. Quinnipiac: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch
Indiana women’s basketball is set to take on Quinnipiac and keep its undefeated streak alive. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Indiana is 4-0 with victories over Vermont, UMass-Lowell, Tennessee and Bowling Green. The Hoosiers have gotten there without any bumps in the road, putting teams away with ease at home and thoroughly controlling the matchup with the Volunteers in Knoxville.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Gorillas dominate Indianapolis in playoff opener
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) #4 Pitt State beats #13 UIndy 35-0 in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday. Pitt State will travel to face Ferris State in the second round next weekend. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
St. Thomas wins Pioneer title with victory over Butler
INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Cade Sexauer ran for two touchdowns, Yusef Leak returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, and St. Thomas of Minnesota won the Pioneer Football League championship with a 27-13 victory over Butler on Saturday. The Tommies won the league championship in their second year as...
Look: A Snowball Fight Broke Out Among Fans During College Football Game
November football is in full swing. During Saturday's Indiana-Michigan State matchup in East Lansing, a friendly snowball fight broke out between fans at Spartan Stadium. The weather forecast shows snowfall throughout this afternoon's game. Take a look at the viral clip here:. After a solid season in 2021, the Spartans...
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week
INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
