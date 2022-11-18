ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday

Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?

The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
Trey Galloway not expected to play against Miami of Ohio

Junior guard Trey Galloway is not expected to play in the Hoosier Classic against Miami of Ohio. He was in street clothes as the rest of his teammates went through pregame stretching and warmups. Galloway, a 2020 Indiana All-Star from Culver Academies, is a critical piece off the bench for...
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
Indiana vs. Quinnipiac: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch

Indiana women’s basketball is set to take on Quinnipiac and keep its undefeated streak alive. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Indiana is 4-0 with victories over Vermont, UMass-Lowell, Tennessee and Bowling Green. The Hoosiers have gotten there without any bumps in the road, putting teams away with ease at home and thoroughly controlling the matchup with the Volunteers in Knoxville.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Gorillas dominate Indianapolis in playoff opener

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) #4 Pitt State beats #13 UIndy 35-0 in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday. Pitt State will travel to face Ferris State in the second round next weekend. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
St. Thomas wins Pioneer title with victory over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Cade Sexauer ran for two touchdowns, Yusef Leak returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, and St. Thomas of Minnesota won the Pioneer Football League championship with a 27-13 victory over Butler on Saturday. The Tommies won the league championship in their second year as...
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week

INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
