Two people were killed and nine people injured in a chain reaction series of crashes on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County over the weekend. The first crash happened Sunday afternoon when a vehicle rolled over on northbound 41 at Highway 441 ejecting the driver. He received serious injuries and was arrested for drunken driving. The crash caused a traffic backup resulting in a five-vehicle crash. Numerous patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital, some with serious injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO