Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
Baton Rouge native rapper, TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
'Spin that wheel!' LSU senior competes on 'Wheel of Fortune'; episode airs Monday
When Christopher Langley applied to "Wheel of Fortune," he did so on a whim. He had no idea he would be chosen as the next contestant on the famous television game show. While he can’t tell us the details of the episode or who won until it airs, he did provide a backstage glimpse of what it’s like to be on the show.
West Baton Rouge Museum has largest collection of Billie Holiday performance photos
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazz icon Billie Holiday can be seen in a new light. The Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic exhibit has opened at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The exhibit has the largest collection of images from a single Billie Holiday club engagement, according to the Smithsonian.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Feasting on Fest Food at Renaissance Festival
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Come hither! Walking around Renaissance Fest there are so many food options to fill our bellies! WGNO’s Kenny Lopez toured the fest and gives us a taste. First, we swiftly went towards the fast food. “The walking taco is a bag of Doritos with...
Baton Rouge libraries ask for sock donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s annual sock donation drive has begun. The 18th annual “Sock It To Me!” is a partnership between the library and Baton Rouge Parents Magazine. The library says socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters. The goal is to have 22,000 new socks donated by the end of the drive.
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - That cold weather not stopping anyone from coming out to remember a teen who was killed when he got caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. Friday evening, the friends and family of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville gathered to pay their respects. A brother...
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
Leaders kicking off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicking off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state and local leaders and university leaders will be...
Shop from 20 varieties of poinsettias for holiday decorating at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Decorate your home for the holidays with locally grown poinsettias. Over 20 varieties of poinsettias will be on sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “The Botanic Gardens evaluates poinsettia varieties developed...
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
A cold day, but a heartwarming adoption celebration: 'From day one, they're our boys.'
The people scurrying to and fro outside a big, white tent in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court's parking lot were layered up, their hands firmly stuffed in their coat pockets. It was an especially cold Friday morning to recognize National Adoption Day. But everyone agreed the chill in...
New Orleans Saints, Rouses Markets hold food drive ahead of holiday season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rouses Markets and the New Orleans Saints have partnered together to host a food drive and help put food onto tables that need it the most. The Tackle Hunger team had Saints alumni, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe at different locations to help collect donations for different food banks such as Feeding the Gulf Coast, Second Harvest, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finish second in Southern Queens Dance Showdown
The East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finished in second place Nov. 5 at the Southern Queens Dance Showdown HBCU Edition held at Wilkinson County High School. The team is under the direction of coaches Bianca Rogers and Terenisha Grimes. Members of the Dancing Dolls include Brittany Maryland, Mar’Kayla Armstead,...
BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon house fire Sunday, November 20. The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Germantown Drive around 1:20 p.m. and was under control just before 2 p.m. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find...
