brproud.com

Hear ye! Hear ye! Feasting on Fest Food at Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Come hither! Walking around Renaissance Fest there are so many food options to fill our bellies! WGNO’s Kenny Lopez toured the fest and gives us a taste. First, we swiftly went towards the fast food. “The walking taco is a bag of Doritos with...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge libraries ask for sock donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s annual sock donation drive has begun. The 18th annual “Sock It To Me!” is a partnership between the library and Baton Rouge Parents Magazine. The library says socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters. The goal is to have 22,000 new socks donated by the end of the drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Leaders kicking off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicking off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state and local leaders and university leaders will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans Saints, Rouses Markets hold food drive ahead of holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rouses Markets and the New Orleans Saints have partnered together to host a food drive and help put food onto tables that need it the most. The Tackle Hunger team had Saints alumni, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe at different locations to help collect donations for different food banks such as Feeding the Gulf Coast, Second Harvest, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon house fire Sunday, November 20. The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Germantown Drive around 1:20 p.m. and was under control just before 2 p.m. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find...
