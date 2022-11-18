Long-Running Australian Soap Opera That Launched Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe Getting Saved By This Streaming Company

The Roku Channel is doubling down on sweets. Under a new deal with Love Productions, which produces “The Great British Baking Show” and its spinoffs, Roku has acquired 150 episodes from across the franchise. Additionally, Roku is launching a free ad-supporting streaming television (FAST) channel dedicated to “Baking Show” alone on Nov. 15, Variety has learned exclusively. This is the first-ever FAST channel for the franchise, and includes content that has never been aired in the U.S. Among the content now available on the Roku Channel is Seasons 1-7 of “The Great British Baking Show” (with Seasons 1 and 2 being U.S....

4 DAYS AGO