Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In Wilton, State Troopers Report
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of about 400 pounds of cannabis. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 in Wilton at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, New York State Police reported. After an...
WNYT
Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police
An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
informnny.com
Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face
POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of damaging vehicle in Waterbury during dispute
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Barre was cited in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute which occurred the previous day at Center Trailer Park Road at around 2:20 p.m. Police allege that Jessica Laforest had damaged a vehicle owned by Eric Govea, 46,...
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
thepulseofnh.com
NH Man Charged with Shooting Turkey from His Car – With a Handgun
A Cheshire County man is facing several charges after state officials say he shot a turkey from his car with a 9-millimeter handgun. State Fish and Game officials say they were tipped off to the alleged poacher by a concerned citizen. His name has not been released. Massachusetts Environmental Police also helped with the investigation.
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
mynbc5.com
Police ID woman cited for allegedly embezzling money from Townshend School PTA
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Police have identified the person cited forallegedly embezzling thousands from the Townshend School PTA club. Vermont State Police said 40-year-old Elissa Wagner allegedly stole more than $2,000 over the past two years from the school's club during her time as treasurer. Wagner has been cited to...
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
NEWFANE Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say one man is dead following an apparent explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday. The Vermont State Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Route 30. Troopers and numerous fire crews responded after multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion. Officials say the home was completely destroyed and that a man’s body was found in the debris.
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
State police investigating fatal crash in New Hampshire that killed a woman
PIERMONT, NH — New Hampshire State police are investigating a fatal crash in Piermont that killed a woman. According to police, officers came upon the crash involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was rolled over in the westbound lane of Route 25C just before 6 p.m. The driver, Homer...
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney
PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
NECN
Woman Dead, Man Hurt When Pickup Truck Rolls Over in NH, Police Say
A woman was killed and a man seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man and woman were trapped in the Chevrolet Silverado that state troopers found rolled over on Route 25C in Piermont just before 5 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting
Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
mynbc5.com
Deadly crash in Grafton county leaves one dead, another injured
PIERMONT, N.H. — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Grafton County. Police believe road conditions contributed to the crash last night at the corner of Rodiman Road and Route 25C. Officials say a Chevy Truck rolled over in the westbound lane, trapping the...
