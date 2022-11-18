Zach LaVine was benched at the end of his Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and he was not happy about it. LaVine was experiencing a terrible shooting night and was 1-14 for four points in 25 minutes. After missing two shots and committing a turnover in the fourth quarter, LaVine was subbed out with 3:43 left in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago was down 101-97 at that point and ended up losing by one.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO