Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Lions activate D.J. Chark (ankle) from injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 11
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been elevated to the team's active roster on Saturday. Chark is eligible to return in Week 11 after Detroit's wideout was forced to miss six games with his ankle injury. In a matchup versus a New York defense ranked fifth in FanDuel...
4 Commanders who put on a show in Week 11 win over Texans
Remember when Carson Wentz threw a goal-line interception to send the Washington Commanders to their fourth-straight loss and 1-4 on the season? It felt like we were headed for another lost season of Washington Football. Since then, though, the Commanders have won five of six, culminating in a road upset...
Giants elevate TE Lawrence Cager from practice squad
The New York Giants made it official on Saturday evening, activating offensive lineman Shane Lemieux from injured reserve. He is expected to start against the Detroit Lions. In addition to activating Lemieux from IR, the Giants also elevated tight end Lawrence Cager from their practice squad. Cager, who was signed...
Yardbarker
Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham Suffers Knee Injury, Carted Off vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a considerable loss to the defensive line during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Second-year defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, who's largely played three- and five-technique in Atlanta's 3-4 scheme, was carted off the field with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Graham...
Bears Vs. Falcons Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Returns to Lineup
ATLANTA -- After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. gets his chance to prove his value Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones is active Sunday, fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry is inactive due to an illness. In addition, offensive...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement
The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
Yardbarker
Bears Elevate RB Darrynton Evans To Active Roster
Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him in March.
Patrick Williams avoids a major ankle injury but remains wary of missing Chicago Bulls games: ‘It was almost like a nightmare’
Patrick Williams avoided a major injury this week despite rolling his right ankle during Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Chicago Bulls forward spent the last two days fixated on recovery: rotating his ankle with a resistance band, sitting in Normatec recovery legs and icing and massaging it. Although Williams was cleared for full minutes Friday against the Orlando Magic, the ...
White Sox Non-Tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox non-tendered infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton on Friday, the club announced. Friday was the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract for 2023. Engel, Mendick and...
Zach LaVine responds to being benched at end of Bulls loss
Zach LaVine was benched at the end of his Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and he was not happy about it. LaVine was experiencing a terrible shooting night and was 1-14 for four points in 25 minutes. After missing two shots and committing a turnover in the fourth quarter, LaVine was subbed out with 3:43 left in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago was down 101-97 at that point and ended up losing by one.
