At this point, it’s old news that the Ford Bronco is a highly coveted vehicle, and has been one since it’s introduction in 2021. As Ford Authority previously reported, that will also be the case for the 2023 model year, as the order banks will not open to new retail customers. Essentially, anyone who hasn’t already reserved or placed an order for one is out of luck, unless they happen to snag one sitting at their local Ford dealer. As The Blue Oval’s October 2022 U.S. sales report illustrates, that may have gotten a bit easier for buyers last month.

6 DAYS AGO