Read full article on original website
Related
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Dodge and Chrysler warn owners to stop driving these popular models after three deaths
Stellantis has issued a stop-drive order for four Dodge and Chrysler models after three deaths were linked to faulty Takata airbags that have not been replaced.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
NBC Los Angeles
Owners of Older Chrysler and Dodge Cars Warned Not to Drive Some Models Due to Exploding Takata Air Bags
Nearly 300,000 vehicle owners got a stark "Do Not Drive" warning Thursday after two more deaths were linked to exploding Takata air bags. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its warning applies to 276,000 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers with model years between 2005 and 2010, along with MY Chrysler 300s from the same years. It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers. Takata driver's side airbags exploded in both cases.
Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues
Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
ConsumerAffairs
FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers
If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately. FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.
Tesla recalls over 300,000 vehicles over taillight glitch
Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or both taillights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps are not affected by the software problem, the company said.
FireRescue1
Hyundai recalls 44,000 SUVs over computer fire risk, warns drivers to park outside
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Hyundai is recalling more than 44,000 vehicles and warning drivers to park them outside because of a fire risk caused by the computer system. The issue affects 2018 Santa Fe Sport models’ anti-lock brake system, which can malfunction, cause an electrical surge and start a fire, even if the engine is turned off.
fordauthority.com
2021-2022 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Wiper Motor Failure Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2022 Ford F-150 pickups over inoperative windshield wipers. This action is an expansion of a previous recall covering the same issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the windshield wiper motor may fail. The hazards: the windshield wipers may become inoperative, reducing visibility and increasing...
Marconews.com
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.
CAR AND DRIVER
Fiat's Iconic 500 City Car to Return to U.S. in 2024 as an EV
Fiat announced today that its adorable 500 minicar will return to the North America market after a four-year absence. Unlike the previous-generation car, the 500 will be sold here only as the electric 500e. The new 500e is already on sale in Europe and we expect that the North American...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, the company said in a filing made public Saturday. The news follows the company's recall on Friday of nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, which sent its shares down almost 3% to a near two-year low.
Consumer Reports.org
Ford Recalls More Than 450,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks for Windshield Wiper Failure
Ford has announced the recall of more than 450,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years because their windshield wipers may stop working. This is the expansion of an existing recall of more than 157,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 model year. If this happens during rain or snow and drivers can’t see where they are going, it could lead to a crash.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Dealer Stock Slightly Improved In October
At this point, it’s old news that the Ford Bronco is a highly coveted vehicle, and has been one since it’s introduction in 2021. As Ford Authority previously reported, that will also be the case for the 2023 model year, as the order banks will not open to new retail customers. Essentially, anyone who hasn’t already reserved or placed an order for one is out of luck, unless they happen to snag one sitting at their local Ford dealer. As The Blue Oval’s October 2022 U.S. sales report illustrates, that may have gotten a bit easier for buyers last month.
gmauthority.com
GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos
It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0