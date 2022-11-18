Read full article on original website
‘Data-rich, resource-poor.’ Why Michigan schools can be a ‘soft target’ for ransomware attacks
JACKSON, MI - When the South Redford School District became the target of a cyber attack earlier this fall after a staff member clicked on a malware link, Superintendent Jason Bobrovetski credited the swift work of cyber forensic experts and the district’s technology service providers for preventing the attack from “turning into something greater.”
fox2detroit.com
What is the punishment for making a school threat in Michigan? AG Nessel explains potential consequences
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Schools in Metro Detroit and across Michigan are seeing an influx and threats. Earlier this week, threats against Ferndale High School led to closures at the middle and high school, and two students were arrested. Threats against other schools in the area have also canceled classes and put schools in lockdown.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Michigan's rural Democrats want a seat at their party's table | Opinion
Cathy Albro has a difficult job: As the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party's Rural Caucus, it falls on Albro and the caucus' vice-chairs to convince the state's Democratic establishment that the counties and candidates in her caucus ― places Republicans routinely win by 20 and 30 points ― deserve more: a place in the state party's strategy, with the investment to back it up, and more attention from the new Democratic legislative majority in Lansing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
Arab American News
Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview
DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
Trump candidates for Michigan Legislature go 6-0. But they were never likely to lose.
Despite top of the ticket woes for the Michigan Republican Party, the power of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump at the state level may still be alive and well after every candidate who sported one won their respective legislative race earlier this month. A total of 10 candidates...
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
Opinion: Right-to-work isn't working for Michigan
Michigan Democrats scored historic victories in the midterm elections, taking control of the state House, Senate, and the governor’s mansion for the first time since 1983. The wins were thanks, at least in part, to the Democrats’ pro-worker, pro-jobs agenda. Now it’s time for Democrats to show that their pro-worker agenda isn’t just talk. One good way to do that would be for the legislature, as a first order of business, to repeal Michigan’s decade-old right-to-work law....
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
Michigan officials react to Nancy Pelosi stepping down
Pelosi's departure is only partial.
The Oakland Press
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
Low voter turnout in Detroit
Good morning, I hope you are enjoying your Sunday so far. What is the reason behind low voter turnout in Detroit? According to an analysis by data reporter Kristi Tanner, 56.8% of Michiganders voted. But Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey estimated only 33.8% of Detroiters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
How did new redistricting laws affect Michigan’s midterm election?
Michigan’s new redistricting maps had their first chance to show the impact on state elections with November’s general election. Some of the election successes of redistricting are more apparent, with political pundits stating the new redistricting process fulfilled its goal of becoming publicly transparent and aligning with the will of Michigan voters.
Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state. The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
