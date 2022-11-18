ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autoweek.com

That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win

Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
The Independent

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi

Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
Yardbarker

Saying Auf Wiedersehen to an F1 legend and a friend: Sebastian Vettel

Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Abu Dhabi will be the final bow for Sebastian Vettel (barring a future guest appearance) and brings to an end the final chapter on one of the more colorful careers the sport has been privileged to witness. Vettel’s journey started in 2007 at...
Rocky Mount Telegram

The most important win for Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress eventually gets around to the answer. He goes hither and yon for a while, sidestepping the issue, bobbing and weaving, ducking to avoid what everyone knows is coming. He seems determined to make sure the answer — the onlyanswer — doesn’t overshadow other great moments in his company’s half-century of racing. But, of course, it will overshadow everything else. How can it not? So here it is: the...
Autoweek.com

Formula 1 to Launch Entry-Level F1 Academy Category for Young Women

The new championship, called F1 Academy, will debut in 2023. The goal is to see female drivers on the F3 grid in the next two to three years. Drivers will be expected to bring sponsorship, and the F1 Academy will be run by current F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel, feature 15 cars.
racer.com

Hamilton escapes punishment over red flag infringement

Lewis Hamilton has escaped punishment after overtaking a car under red flag conditions during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A failure for Pierre Gasly left debris on the track in FP3 and caused the session to be stopped, with Hamilton on a flying lap and approaching two cars just as the red flag was about to come out. Lando Norris complained the Mercedes had overtaken both himself and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen ahead, with the stewards investigating but deciding no penalty was required.
racer.com

Formula 1 planning US-based series after F1 Academy announcement

Formula 1 plans to expand its F1 Academy program to include an American championship based around Las Vegas. The F1 Academy was announced on Friday in Abu Dhabi, with an all-female championship positioned at Formula 4 level to launch in 2023. Under such a wide-reaching title, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits there are other projects in mind that the sport is also evaluating, and confirmed that one of those would be a US-based academy that is not female-only as the sport looks to grow in America.
ktalnews.com

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview

The final round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and even though Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen was named champion at the previous Japanese round, the battle for second place is still very much alive. Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez...
The Independent

Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race

Formula 1’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen complete his championship year by taking victory, as Lewis Hamilton retired with three laps remaining.But it wasn't just the end of the season. For some drivers Abu Dhabi marks the end of an era. On Sunday, Sebastian Vettel, F1's youngest world champion, drove his last F1 race.From climate activist and LGBT+ rights campaigner to litter-picker and war-critic, Sebastian Vettel has long seen his role as much bigger than simply a racing driver.Here the Independent looks at his best moments from a remarkable last day on the track.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More World Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in QatarWorld Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in QatarMorgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar
FOX Sports

F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment...
The Independent

Looking back at Formula One season dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2022 Formula One season by taking victory at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Here we look back at the best bits of a year dominated by Verstappen and Red Bull.Best driver – Max VerstappenVerstappen claimed his maiden championship following F1’s most contentious race here in Abu Dhabi a year ago. But the 2022 campaign has belonged solely to one man.The Dutch driver’s title defence started in turbulent fashion after he failed to finish two of the first three races with mechanical failures. But he won 11 of the next 15 rounds to secure...
dallasexpress.com

Red Bull Goes 1-2 in Abu Dhabi Qualifying

In the final qualifying session of the 2022 Formula One season, fans caught a glimpse of the resolution of many battles and storylines of an exciting year for the sport. Before qualifying kicked off, Haas made the official announcement that it was replacing 23-year-old Mick Schumacher in the team’s second racing seat with Nico Hulkenberg, a 35-year-old who has been without a seat in the sport for three years.

