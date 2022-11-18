Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win
Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
Ricciardo Back to Red Bull F1 Team as Largely Ceremonial ‘Third Driver’: Marko
GettyThe Australian racing driver's career has come full circle, returning to the squad he abruptly left in 2018.
FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi
Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
Yardbarker
Saying Auf Wiedersehen to an F1 legend and a friend: Sebastian Vettel
Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Abu Dhabi will be the final bow for Sebastian Vettel (barring a future guest appearance) and brings to an end the final chapter on one of the more colorful careers the sport has been privileged to witness. Vettel’s journey started in 2007 at...
Hendrick Motorsports expected to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023
Hendrick Motorsports is expected to compete at select races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2023 season, including oval tracks and road courses.
Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ
One more NASCAR Cup Series win would be significant for Jimmie Johnson. The post Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The most important win for Richard Childress Racing
Richard Childress eventually gets around to the answer. He goes hither and yon for a while, sidestepping the issue, bobbing and weaving, ducking to avoid what everyone knows is coming. He seems determined to make sure the answer — the onlyanswer — doesn’t overshadow other great moments in his company’s half-century of racing. But, of course, it will overshadow everything else. How can it not? So here it is: the...
Autoweek.com
Formula 1 to Launch Entry-Level F1 Academy Category for Young Women
The new championship, called F1 Academy, will debut in 2023. The goal is to see female drivers on the F3 grid in the next two to three years. Drivers will be expected to bring sponsorship, and the F1 Academy will be run by current F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel, feature 15 cars.
racer.com
Hamilton escapes punishment over red flag infringement
Lewis Hamilton has escaped punishment after overtaking a car under red flag conditions during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A failure for Pierre Gasly left debris on the track in FP3 and caused the session to be stopped, with Hamilton on a flying lap and approaching two cars just as the red flag was about to come out. Lando Norris complained the Mercedes had overtaken both himself and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen ahead, with the stewards investigating but deciding no penalty was required.
racer.com
Formula 1 planning US-based series after F1 Academy announcement
Formula 1 plans to expand its F1 Academy program to include an American championship based around Las Vegas. The F1 Academy was announced on Friday in Abu Dhabi, with an all-female championship positioned at Formula 4 level to launch in 2023. Under such a wide-reaching title, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits there are other projects in mind that the sport is also evaluating, and confirmed that one of those would be a US-based academy that is not female-only as the sport looks to grow in America.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo happier with Red Bull role than F1 2023 race seat as he gets set to return 'home'
Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner and one of the biggest names in the sport, will be off the grid next year after having his McLaren deal ended early, but a deal to keep him involved in F1 in some capacity is about to be finalised. Confirmed by Red Bull's bosses...
ktalnews.com
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
The final round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and even though Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen was named champion at the previous Japanese round, the battle for second place is still very much alive. Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez...
Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race
Formula 1’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen complete his championship year by taking victory, as Lewis Hamilton retired with three laps remaining.But it wasn't just the end of the season. For some drivers Abu Dhabi marks the end of an era. On Sunday, Sebastian Vettel, F1's youngest world champion, drove his last F1 race.From climate activist and LGBT+ rights campaigner to litter-picker and war-critic, Sebastian Vettel has long seen his role as much bigger than simply a racing driver.Here the Independent looks at his best moments from a remarkable last day on the track.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More World Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in QatarWorld Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in QatarMorgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar
Motor racing-Ricciardo set for Red Bull third driver role in 2023
ABU DHABI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Daniel Ricciardo is set for a return to Red Bull next season as their third driver, according to comments made by the Formula One squad's motorsport head Helmut Marko to German media.
FOX Sports
F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment...
Looking back at Formula One season dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull
Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2022 Formula One season by taking victory at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Here we look back at the best bits of a year dominated by Verstappen and Red Bull.Best driver – Max VerstappenVerstappen claimed his maiden championship following F1’s most contentious race here in Abu Dhabi a year ago. But the 2022 campaign has belonged solely to one man.The Dutch driver’s title defence started in turbulent fashion after he failed to finish two of the first three races with mechanical failures. But he won 11 of the next 15 rounds to secure...
dallasexpress.com
Red Bull Goes 1-2 in Abu Dhabi Qualifying
In the final qualifying session of the 2022 Formula One season, fans caught a glimpse of the resolution of many battles and storylines of an exciting year for the sport. Before qualifying kicked off, Haas made the official announcement that it was replacing 23-year-old Mick Schumacher in the team’s second racing seat with Nico Hulkenberg, a 35-year-old who has been without a seat in the sport for three years.
F1 Wants to Make DRS Available Earlier in 2023 Sprint Races
GettyDRS isn’t available until at least two laps after the start of the race. Now F1 wants to reduce that to one lap.
