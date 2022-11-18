Read full article on original website
FTX Meltdown and the Future of Crypto: Live With Kraken Co-Founder Jesse Powell
When a cryptocurrency exchange holding $16 billion worth of customer deposits suddenly collapses, what does that portend for the future of the crypto industry? How did Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the company and the number two donor to the Democratic party ahead of the recent midterms, win the trust and evade the careful scrutiny of so many venture capitalists, institutional investors, celebrities, and U.S. regulators for so long? Is heavy-handed regulation coming to the world of crypto?
12 Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage in Key Senate Vote
A bill that would provide federal protection to same-sex marriages cleared a crucial hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Twelve Republican senators voted to advance the bill—enough to remove the possibility of a filibuster. The 62–37 vote sets up the Respect for Marriage Act to easily pass the...
New York Is Setting Up Legal Marijuana Merchants for Failure
Nearly 20 months after New York legalized recreational marijuana, consumers still have no legal way to obtain it. If you live in New York City, that may come as a surprise, since there is no shortage of merchants who will happily and openly sell you marijuana. But none of those retailers, who sell weed from storefronts as well as trucks and sidewalk tables, is licensed by the state. Regulators are still improbably promising that legal retailing will begin by the end of the year—i.e., within the next month or so.
Ninth Circuit Rejects Claims That YouTube's Blocking of Content Was Compelled by or "Entangled with" Government
From Doe v. Google LLC, decided yesterday by the Ninth Circuit (Judges Margaet McKeown, Consuelo Callahan, and Lawrence Vandyke):. Appellants are fourteen self-described "conservative" content creators who spent years growing their YouTube channels and amassing more than 771 million views. These channels discussed topics such as "Hunter Biden and the Ukraine Scandal," "the ongoing corruption probe," "social media censorship," "race relations or protests in America," and "anonymous posts on political issues by someone identifying themselves as 'Q.'" Appellants' videos were hosted on YouTube, a video sharing platform whose Terms of Service give it discretion to terminate accounts under certain circumstances, including if YouTube believed that there was "conduct that create[d] (or could create) liability or harm to any user, other third party, YouTube or [its] Affiliates."
Biden's 'Made In America' Plan Is Bullying Homeowners Off Their Land to Build a Taxpayer-Subsidized Chip Plant
Michelle Nuzzo-Kelly remembers feeling somewhat bewildered the first time someone called and offered to buy her house out of the blue. She recalls putting the agent on speaker so he could hear the hammering going on in the background. "That's the sound of a brand new roof being installed," she told him. It was a $10,000 expense—hardly the sort of thing you'd do if you planned to move. That was in September 2020.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Is Anybody But Trump Excited About the 2024 Election Beginning?
Didn't we just have an election? Yes, yes we did. In fact, the outcome of some 2022 midterm contests is still unknown. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump has announced his next presidential run, thus kicking off the 2024 election season already. <bangs head against wall repeatedly>. Why did Trump choose...
The Empire Strikes Back, at Elon
The Cyberlaw Podcast leads with the growing legal cost of Elon Musk's anti-authoritarian takeover of Twitter. Turns out that authority figures have a mean streak, and a lot of weapons, many grounded in law, as Twitter is starting to learn. Brian Fleming explores one of them—the apparently unkillable notion that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should review Musk's Twitter deal because of a relatively small share that went to investors with Chinese and Persian Gulf ties. CFIUS may in fact be seeking information on what Twitter data those investors will have access to, but I am skeptical that CFIUS will be moved to act on what it learns. More dangerous for Twitter and Musk, says Charles-Albert Helleputte, is the possibility that the company will lose its one-stop-shop privacy regulator for failure to meet the elaborate compliance machinery set up by European privacy bureaucrats. At a quick calculation, that could expose Twitter to fines up to 120% of annual turnover. That would smart. Finally, I reprise my take on all the people leaving Twitter for Mastodon as a protest against Musk allowing the Babylon Bee and President Trump back on the platform. If the protestors really think Mastodon's system is better, there's no reason Twitter can't adopt it, or at least the version that Francis Fukuyama and Roberta Katz have proposed.
Europe Threatens New Tariffs Over Biden's 'Buy American' Tax Credits
A tax credit encouraging American manufacturing contained in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has raised the ire of European policy makers, who say the credit is protectionist and will hurt European exporters. European Union (E.U.) leaders expressed frustration with the electric vehicle (E.V.) component of the Buy American...
Amusing Passage from Gateway Pundit's Motion for TRO to Get Press Credentials
Understandably, the nation is fixated on this election. This is a matter of great national importance, and its importance stretches far beyond Arizona's borders. It is no surprise that there is great skepticism on one side of the political divide and there is unqualified trust on the other. Society has degraded to the point that many Americans are skeptical of the good faith, the competence, and the bias of governmental institutions. However, this skepticism almost always comes down as a "Red" versus "Blue" issue. If a Republican makes a claim, one can expect "Team Blue" to scream at the top of their lungs that she must be corrupt, or worse. If a Democrat does the same, the "Red Team" is not going to take her statement at face value. We then depend on the press, such as it is, to inform us all so that we can at least hope to know what in tarnation is going on.
Fifth Circuit: Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act Unconstitutionally Delegates Power to a Private Entity
Today in National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association v. Black, a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concluded that the federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is unconstitutional. Specifically, the court found that the law violates the nondelegation doctrine. Of note, the court found HISA unconstittional not because it lacks an intelligible principle, but because it delegats too much power to a private entity.
Trump Says Taking Presidential Records to Mar-a-Lago Automatically Made Them His Property
Following the Watergate scandal, Congress enacted two laws aimed at preserving presidential records. The Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act of 1974 applied specifically to Richard Nixon, blocking the destruction of his White House tapes. Four years later came the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which applied to future administrations. Under that law, "the United States shall reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of Presidential records," which belong with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
China's Climate Change Con Carries On
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — China has been running a climate change con against the rest of the world for at least a decade now. The latest moves in that con took place at the G20 meeting in Bali and the COP27 United Nations climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Here's how the most recent round played out. Back in August, China "suspended" climate talks with the U.S. in retaliation for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D–Calif.) visit to Taiwan. President Joe Biden went to Bali, where he appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to reengage with the U.S. on climate change issues. Xi magnanimously assented.
Republicans Need an Actual Plan To Grow the Economy
After disappointing midterm election results for Republicans, many understandably pin blame on corrosive figures like former President Donald Trump. His losing record is impressive considering his cultlike persona appeal with MAGA voters. If Republicans finally learn to shed Trump and his ilk it will be a good thing. However, there's another looming issue for Republicans: their policy agenda (if this mishmash deserves such a name).
How to Fix the Dark Side of the World Cup
Today is the first day of the 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar. Yesterday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended his organization's decision to award Qatar the right to host this event. Responding to critics who point out that Qatar is a repressive authoritarian state, Infantino avowed that "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled." His assurances of solidarity with gay people might be more credible if FIFA hadn't awarded its premier event to a state where gay sex is a crime, punishable by a sentence of up to seven years in prison. Qatar also severely restricts freedom of speech and expression, including enforcing "chilling" restrictions on foreign media organizations covering the Cup.
Beauty Pageants, National Security, and Pseudonymity
Jane Doe works for the Defense Intelligence Agency; when she was an intern at the DIA, she competed in the Miss United Nations pageant, but as Miss China; according to the Complaint in Doe v. Austin,. Uncertainty about her employment … led her to be a late entrant. By the...
Easy to Set Up a Mastodon Account to Mirror Your Twitter Account
I noted yesterday that we had set up a Mastodon account (@VolokhC@liberdon.com), but I also wanted to mention that it was pretty easy:. [1.] I found an "instance," which is to say a place that would host us, and which had moderation rules that we could deal with. For us, it was liberdon.com, "a Mastodon instance for libertarians, ancaps, anarchists, voluntaryists, agorists, etc to sound off without fear of reprisal from jack or zuck." I'm not a libertarian, but I'm somewhat libertarianish and generally libertarian-friendly, so I felt comfortable with using their services and thought they'd feel comfortable with hosting me.
Great Moments in Unintended Consequences (Vol. 9)
Great moments in unintended consequences—when something that sounds like a great idea goes horribly wrong. Watch the whole series. The problem: The Spanish army is besieging Antwerp, shelling approaching merchant ships and causing food prices inside the city to rise. The solution: Enact strict price controls on food!. Sounds...
Mastodon or Mastodon't?
I have been Twitter sober now for nearly three years. I do not miss it at all. And I do not plan to join Mastodon, because if it survives (no guarantee), the site will suffer from the same flaws as Twitter. Social media is premised on a simple idea: Person...
Were COVID lockdowns a deadly mistake? Jay Bhattacharya vs. Sten Vermund
On November 15, Jay Bhattacharya and Sten Vermund debated the resolution, "Focused protection, as set forth in the Great Barrington Declaration, should be the general principle of public health management of highly infectious respiratory virus pandemics." The event was produced by The Soho Forum, a monthly debate series presented by Reason Foundation, the nonprofit that publishes Reason.
