Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
Insight Into How Zac Efron Is Taking To Pro Wrestling For 'The Iron Claw'
Actor Zac Efron has been channeling his inner wrestler for "The Iron Claw." In the biopic of the Von Erich family, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, and he arrived on set impressing others with his physique to truly embody the role. As Wrestling Inc. reported back in October, Chavo Guerrero...
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
Results of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * This match had no disqualifications and no count-outs. Jarrett came to the ring with several people dressed up as Sting. * A bodybag appeared on the stage and...
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.
WWE and A&E Working on New Documentary About Paige (Saraya)
WWE and A&E are reportedly collaborating on a new documentary about Paige, who is now known as Saraya in AEW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of an upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly started working...
Jungle Boy Paid Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer At AEW Full Gear
"Jungle Boy," "Jungle" Jack Perry, no matter what name he goes by, Jack Perry got a big win on Saturday, defeating current rival and one-time friend Luchasaurus in a brutal, bloody steel cage match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-PPV media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about his unusual...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Kevin Owens Returns, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!. A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?
Bianca Belair Wants To Break The Internet By Tagging With Music Star
WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is still relatively new to the world of pro wrestling having only debuted in 2016. Still, her captivating look and natural charisma have propelled her to the front of the company and beyond. Belair is already beginning to transcend sports entertainment and enter the world of Hollywood, having recently signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME), a talent agency that works to build Belair's skills in "business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more." Earlier this year, during a conversation with Metro News, Belair had the idea of bringing another Hollywood star to crossover to WWE – Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, Rihanna.
Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown
It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.
Booker T Wades Into Road Dogg Versus Bret Hart Debate
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on "Road Dogg" Brian James' recent comments about Bret Hart. James took to his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast to express his belief that he was a better sports entertainer than Hart. James also shared his opinion that "The Hitman" wasn't as great a worker as many believe he was.
