Related
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours
As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
Insight Into How Zac Efron Is Taking To Pro Wrestling For 'The Iron Claw'
Actor Zac Efron has been channeling his inner wrestler for "The Iron Claw." In the biopic of the Von Erich family, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, and he arrived on set impressing others with his physique to truly embody the role. As Wrestling Inc. reported back in October, Chavo Guerrero...
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, William Regal Sells His Soul To The Devil
MJF is the new AEW World Champion, but it took a shocking betrayal from William Regal to get the job done at Full Gear. The Blackpool Combat Club had been built on friendships that went back decades, but that trust and brotherhood, now lies shattered thanks to William Regal. The veteran stepping in at the last moment to cost his man the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.
Results of Death Triangle vs. The Elite at AEW Full Gear 2022
Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for the AEW trios titles took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The Elite made their entrance to Carry on Wayward Son. Omega and the Bucks had the rest of their crew with them and Don Calis was on commentary. There were “welcome back”, “f*ck CM Punk”, and “Colt Cabana” chants.
