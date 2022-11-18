Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Blake Lively gushes over husband Ryan Reynolds' qualities as husband, father in speech
Blake Lively recently honored her husband Ryan Reynolds in the sweetest way. Lively highlighted Reynolds' qualities as an actor, producer, and most importantly as a father and husband at the American Cinematheque Award show in Los Angeles Thursday night, where Reynolds received the annual honor for his contribution to film.
netflixjunkie.com
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after Cannon announces he's expecting 11th child
Ryan Reynolds is trolling his friend, Nick Cannon, after the television host revealed he is expecting his 11th child. Reynolds took to Twitter Thursday and wrote, "We’re gonna need a bigger bottle," in response to People magazine announcing the news. On Thursday, Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share...
Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Have Seen 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell '10,000 Times'
Reynolds tells PEOPLE his three daughters he shares with wife Blake Lively were “blown away” when they visited the set of his Christmas musical comedy Spirited, costarring Ferrell Count Ryan Reynolds' three daughters among the many who adore Will Ferrell's 2003 Christmas comedy Elf. In the new issue of PEOPLE, Reynolds, 46, says James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. — the girls he shares with wife Blake Lively, 35, who's expecting their fourth child — were "blown away" when they visited the set of Spirited, his new comedy costarring Ferrell. Part of...
Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”
Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
Pregnant Blake Lively Praises ‘Stunning’ Ryan Reynolds in American Cinematheque Awards Speech: ‘Our Girls Are His Home’
Their “home!” Blake Lively has a lengthy list of what she loves most about husband Ryan Reynolds — and she’s sharing it all. “With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace, so many of those stunning qualities come from […]
Emily Blunt Shares Rare Insight Into Parenthood With Husband John Krasinski
Watch: Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble" Forgive her bluntness, but Emily Blunt believes she's just like any mom. While her work may involve traveling around the world and glitzy red carpet appearances, The English star, who shares daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with actor John Krasinski, exclusively told E! News that she and her husband are just winging it like many other parents out there—especially when it comes to balancing work and family time.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Elite Daily
Lil Nas X's First Tattoo Is A Touching Tribute To His Journey
It can’t be proven with science, but there’s something about celebrity tattoos that make them way more interesting and mysterious than tattoos on regular folks. It’s not just major instances of A-listers getting tatted up with ink like Jason Momoa’s huge head tattoo or the unknown but incredibly high numbers of tattoos on stars like Pete Davidson and Harry Styles. Whenever a celebrity debuts new ink, the internet loses its cool. Such is the case with Lil Nas X’s first tattoo. In typical Lil Nas X style, his posts about the process are hysterically funny, but it’s the meaning behind the rapper’s new ink that’s most impactful.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds try their hands (and feet) at musical comedy in 'Spirited'
For those wondering who would build a giant holiday musical-comedy around Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, the "produced by Will Ferrell" credit provides a helpful clue. "Spirited" tries turning "A Christmas Carol" on its head, and while it's big and boisterous, the movie (hitting theaters before Apple TV+) isn't consistently irreverent enough to feel like much more than a streaming stocking stuffer.
Hypebae
Channing Tatum Leaves Little to the Imagination in the First 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
The first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum has been released, showing a steamier side of the actor. The preview starts out with Tatum’s Mike Lane and his co-star Salma Hayek at a party in Miami. Mike is a a broke bartender serving her drinks. The pair have a conversation about his career, which then leads him to show her his dance moves. “You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” she tells him. They form a relationship then embark on a new adventure in London.
Elite Daily
Fans Aren't Here For Kelly Rowland's Chris Brown Quotes At The AMAs
It just wouldn’t be an awards show without a weird, controversial celebrity moment, and the 2022 American Music Awards didn’t waste any time in delivering just that. After Kelly Rowland came to the stage on Nov. 20 to announce Chris Brown as the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist, viewers were already pretty upset given Brown’s well-documented history of domestic violence. But the situation only got more bizarre when Kelly Rowland shushed the crowd to defend Chris Brown’s AMAs win, sending Twitter into a tailspin.
‘Deadpool’ Has the Best Life! Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth in 2022 Shows He Truly Has It All
Ryan Reynolds’ net worth isn’t surprising when you look at his career. Not only has the Deadpool star been gracing our screens since the ‘90s, he also rakes in money from projects like his co-ownership and sponsorship for Aviation Gin. When you add in the fact that he was named the face of Armani Code in 2019, it’s pretty clear the star has made bank.
Gabrielle Union Flaunts Unique Hairstyle for 'Strange World' London Premiere
Gabrielle Union was a one-of-a-kind vision at the premiere of the film Strange World, where she kept perfectly with the theme of the new animated film with her wardrobe choices for the night. The actress—who voices a character in the new Disney film—attended the premiere at the Cineworld in London's...
AOL Corp
Behind the scenes of Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's chaotic 'Spirited' tap dance
The following contains spoilers from the movie "Spirited," now streaming on Apple TV+. The most over-the-top sequence of "Spirited" wasn't supposed to happen. It was just a throwaway joke in the initial script. Yet the five-minute number called "Good Afternoon" has Ryan Reynolds singing with a bad cockney accent, Will...
Ryan Reynolds to appear at Just for Laughs comedy festival at O2 London
The festival will celebrate 40th anniversary in 2023 with London shows featuring the actor talking to Rob Delaney, plus host of standup acts
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
David Bowie's Son Has A Theory For Why Trump Keeps Playing His Dad's Music
Trump used Bowie’s song “Heroes” upon exiting from a 2024 campaign announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.
Comments / 0