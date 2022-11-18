It can’t be proven with science, but there’s something about celebrity tattoos that make them way more interesting and mysterious than tattoos on regular folks. It’s not just major instances of A-listers getting tatted up with ink like Jason Momoa’s huge head tattoo or the unknown but incredibly high numbers of tattoos on stars like Pete Davidson and Harry Styles. Whenever a celebrity debuts new ink, the internet loses its cool. Such is the case with Lil Nas X’s first tattoo. In typical Lil Nas X style, his posts about the process are hysterically funny, but it’s the meaning behind the rapper’s new ink that’s most impactful.

2 DAYS AGO