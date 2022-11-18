Read full article on original website
Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided
The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
Rail strike deadline looms as unions struggle to approve deal
The risk of a disruptive strike is growing after another union voted down a labor agreement between rail workers and railroads that would end months of negotiations over pay and working conditions. The deadline for the agreement's approval is just weeks away.
US railroads 'confident' they will reach deals with all unions to avoid strike
Ian Jeffries, head of the Association of American railroads, tells CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich that the US freight railroad companies are confident they will reach deals with all 12 rail unions, avoiding a nationwide strike.
CNBC
With U.S. economy at risk, here's how a national rail strike could start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
Possible rail strike threatens to upend supply chains and cost billions
It could come down to seven days. That’s how much paid sick leave some freight rail workers are demanding from the rail companies before they sign new contracts. The dispute once again threatens to bring freight transport across the country’s sprawling 140,000 miles of rail to a halt ahead of the December holiday rush — snarling already overburdened supply chains and triggering massive economic fallout.
Investopedia
Starbucks Workers Stage Nationwide Strike in Union Push
More than 1,000 Starbucks workers at 125 U.S. stores from Times Square to Disneyland walked off the job on Thursday in a push for unionization they dubbed a "Red Cup Rebellion" to mark the day the coffee behemoth hands out reusable scarlet cups emblazoned with the company's logo. Baristas and...
freightwaves.com
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
BBC
Fawley oil refinery workers begin two-week strike over pay
Workers at the UK's biggest oil refinery are beginning a two-week strike over pay. Almost 100 boilermakers, welders, pipefitters, mechanical fitters and scaffolders at the Fawley plant in Hampshire were expected to take part in the action. There had been hope of a last-minute deal to prevent industrial action. But...
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt.
Starbucks staff go on strike in US stores over labor talks
Starbucks workers in the United States went on strike at multiple unionized locations Thursday, a move planned to affect over 100 stores in protest against the coffee giant's approach in negotiating union contracts. Now, Starbucks Workers United represents more than 260 locations -- a fraction of around 10,200 stores that Starbucks manages in North America.
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
NASDAQ
FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
US Postal Service warns of delivery delays, disruptions
Just as the holiday season starts, the U.S. Postal Service is trying to avoid all the late deliveries and other disruptions that occurred during the height of the pandemic.The Postal Service needs to hire 28,000 seasonal workers to keep up with demand, so it's going on a hiring spree.But they can't find many people who want to work there. Managers and postmasters recently testified at a congressional hearing. They warned hiring won't be easy.Recruitment nationwide, including here in California, is tough because of a very tight labor market.A congressional investigation also found absentee problems in some cities is making matters worse.So expect nighttime deliveries and long lines at post offices.It's a good idea to mail your packages early.Postal worker representatives say the end result could be after-dark, even night-time deliveries and the possibility of long lines at post offices. The USPS issued recommends the following deadlines for holiday deliveries: First-class mail should be sent it by December 17. Priority parcels should be sent by the 19th, and Express Mail by December 23.For more information, visit the USPS Service Alerts page.
Detroit News
US, Canada seek to advance missile-warning system upgrade
The U.S. and Canadian defense chiefs discussed upgrades to North America’s missile-warning system as the Biden administration seeks to slow North Korea’s atomic ambitions, open better communications with China and dial back fears the Kremlin might use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd...
Detroit News
Army Corps asks Congress to triple spending cap for new Soo Lock
Washington — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking Congress to reauthorize the ongoing project to build a new Soo Lock at triple the original cost as part of a water infrastructure bill that lawmakers could take up by year’s end. The $3.2 billion spending levelrequested is...
gcaptain.com
Shipper Files FMC Complaint: Maersk ‘Flouts the Law to Rake in Profits’
A Florida shipper has issued a complaint against Maersk and its subsidiary, Hamburg Süd, that includes a failure to meet contractual obligations and “retaliation and collusion” to manipulate the market. The complaint raised with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) in a 9 November brief is by...
Detroit News
U.S.-China economic ties continue to fray, despite Biden-Xi meeting
Jimbaran, Indonesia — This week's face-to-face meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may represent a welcome easing of tensions, but it is unlikely to arrest a slow erosion of financial and economic ties between the United States and China. The past five years of U.S.-China acrimony...
freightwaves.com
Export grain shippers mull options amid limited barge, rail capacity
Grain shippers have been scrambling to consider all their export options in the wake of low water levels on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. “Because of the low water conditions on the river, which is a major conduit for soybean and grain exports, there are a lot of farmers and a lot of agricultural shippers who are asking themselves, ‘What is my plan B? What is my plan C?’” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, told FreightWaves. “And that answer is going to be different depending on your region of the country and what that market looks like.”
U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims rise to 225,000
New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits rose 7,000 for the week ending November 5 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000. The previous week’s figure was revised up from 217,000 to 218,000. The four-week moving average as of November 5 fell to 218,750 from a revised 219,000 as of the week ending October 29.
