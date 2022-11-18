Friday Night Lights: Live high school football playoff updates and broadcast links

The region championships of Kentucky’s high school football postseason kick off Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Bryan Station plays host to Trinity in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Jordan Prather

Where we’ll be

▪ High school sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Silas Walker ( @sigh_las ) will be at Bryan Station High School where the No. 5 Defenders host 27-time KHSAA state champion Trinity in the Class 6A playoffs.

▪ Contributing sports writer Josh Moore ( @JoshMooreHL ) will be at Frederick Douglass High School where the No. 1 Broncos host No. 7 Woodford County in the Class 5A playoffs.

Roundup

▪ Digital sports writer Cameron Drummond and Peck will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com . We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the internet. Missing yours? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com. * Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

CLASS A

No. 9 Newport Central Catholic (10-2) at No. 7 Kentucky Country Day (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (859sportsradio.com)

No. 3 Hazard (8-4) at No. 2 Raceland (11-1), 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC) (Kool TV)

No. 17 Crittenden County (8-4) at No. 6 Louisville Holy Cross (9-3), 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

No. 18 Paintsville (6-5) at No. 1 Pikeville (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

CLASS 2A

No. 7 Lexington Christian (8-4) at No. 2 Owensboro Catholic (9-3), 7 p.m. (PrepSpin.com*)

No. 12 Shelby Valley (10-2) at No. 1 Beechwood (11-1), 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

No. 11 Breathitt County (9-2) at No. 9 Lloyd Memorial (9-3), 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

No. 6 Metcalfe County (12-0) at No. 3 Mayfield (12-0), 7 p.m. (WHSX-FM 99.1) (mywymc.com)

CLASS 3A

No. 9 Ashland Blazer (8-4) at No. 5 Bell County (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/Big-One-Sports-Network) (Thebig1063.com)

No. 3 Union County (12-0) at No. 2 Bardstown (12-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3) (WMSK Facebook)

No. 17 Paducah Tilghman (6-6) at No. 1 Christian Academy-Louisville (12-0), 7:30 p.m. (CAL Sports Network)

No. 10 Greenup County (8-4) at No. 4 Mason County (12-0), 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com) (soft96.com)

CLASS 4A

No. 3 Lexington Catholic (10-2) at No. 2 Boyle County (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

No. 14 Franklin County (7-5) at No. 4 Warren East (12-0), 7 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9) (PrepSpin.com)

No. 7 Johnson Central (10-2) at No. 1 Corbin (12-0), 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

No. 13 Central (8-4) at No. 6 Logan County (11-1), 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

CLASS 5A

No. 7 Woodford County (11-1) at No. 1 Frederick Douglass (12-0), 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

No. 3 Southwestern (12-0) at No. 2 Scott County (11-1), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic)

No. 14 South Oldham (8-4) at No. 5 Bowling Green (10-2), 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (Sporting Times)

No. 11 Fairdale (11-1) at No. 9 Owensboro (10-2), 6 p.m. (OwensboroRadio.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

CLASS 6A

No. 9 Trinity (8-4) at No. 5 Bryan Station (9-3), 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

No. 11 Madison Central (9-3) at No. 3 Ballard (10-2), 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

No. 10 Central Hardin (11-1) at No. 6 Bullitt East (11-1), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

No. 8 Henderson County (10-2) at No. 7 Male (8-4), 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

