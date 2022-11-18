DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon has died at 78, per CBS D.C. The Oregon native's love for radio began early. He started in high school and continued while attending college at Missouri State University. He's also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Security Agency with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, including a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968. Bohannon worked at the radio stations WGAY, WTOP, and WRC in DC before making a name for himself nationally. He hosted the America in the Morning news magazine show. Bohannon also was a fill-in host for Larry King's national radio show. When King left to work at CNN, the show became the Jim Bohannon Show. He hosted until he retired just one month before his death.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO