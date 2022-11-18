ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

Penn State remains at #11 in AP poll

The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State staying in last week's spot. They remain in the 11th spot, after several weeks of climbing in the rankings, despite their 55-10 victory over Rutgers Saturday. Georgia continues to hold the top spot, receiving 62 out...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

