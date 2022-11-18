Investigators describe what happened before law enforcement shot suspect on Old Hwy 99

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team on Friday provided a description of the lengthy law enforcement pursuit on Nov. 14 that left one suspect shot dead by police, and another injured, and ended on Old Highway 99 in Thurston County.

Five people — three Lewis County deputies, a Centralia officer and a Chehalis officer — have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is being led by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Friday news release, police were originally called at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to a suspicious vehicle at a Chevron gas station in Napavine in Lewis County. A Napavine police officer ran the car’s information and found it to have been stolen in an armed carjacking in Oregon. The officer then requested backup, which is when the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

The two law enforcement units attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield and began to travel quickly north on Interstate 5. A gun was fired at the officers and their vehicle was struck, according to the news release.

Not far up I-5, officers used spike strips to slow the suspect vehicle. However, the vehicle continued traveling north until it exited at exit 88 and stopped. The suspects then tried to carjack another car waiting at the traffic light, the release says, and when the driver didn’t get out of their car, they were shot in the arm. The driver drove down the road to a safe location where a Centralia officer and Lewis County deputy rendered first aid. The driver was eventually taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were able to carjack another car from the overpass area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and police at this time, the news release says. The two suspects then drove down Old Highway 99 in the newly stolen vehicle before they stopped near Violet Prairie Road. At this time, one suspect got out of the bed of the truck and surrendered. That person had multiple gunshot wound injuries and was taken into custody, then to the hospital.

According to the news release, the other suspect drove another 50 feet before getting out of the car “in a confrontational manner” and verbally challenging the officers. Officers gave the suspect verbal commands, which they allegedly ignored. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the officers, which led to two officers firing at them. The suspect was struck multiple times, according to the release, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Once the remaining suspect is released from the hospital, they’ll be booked into jail. The Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be deciding the charges and handling the case once the investigation is over.