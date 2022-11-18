ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Investigators describe what happened before law enforcement shot suspect on Old Hwy 99

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5aIS_0jFldywb00

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team on Friday provided a description of the lengthy law enforcement pursuit on Nov. 14 that left one suspect shot dead by police, and another injured, and ended on Old Highway 99 in Thurston County.

Five people — three Lewis County deputies, a Centralia officer and a Chehalis officer — have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is being led by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Friday news release, police were originally called at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to a suspicious vehicle at a Chevron gas station in Napavine in Lewis County. A Napavine police officer ran the car’s information and found it to have been stolen in an armed carjacking in Oregon. The officer then requested backup, which is when the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

The two law enforcement units attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield and began to travel quickly north on Interstate 5. A gun was fired at the officers and their vehicle was struck, according to the news release.

Not far up I-5, officers used spike strips to slow the suspect vehicle. However, the vehicle continued traveling north until it exited at exit 88 and stopped. The suspects then tried to carjack another car waiting at the traffic light, the release says, and when the driver didn’t get out of their car, they were shot in the arm. The driver drove down the road to a safe location where a Centralia officer and Lewis County deputy rendered first aid. The driver was eventually taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were able to carjack another car from the overpass area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and police at this time, the news release says. The two suspects then drove down Old Highway 99 in the newly stolen vehicle before they stopped near Violet Prairie Road. At this time, one suspect got out of the bed of the truck and surrendered. That person had multiple gunshot wound injuries and was taken into custody, then to the hospital.

According to the news release, the other suspect drove another 50 feet before getting out of the car “in a confrontational manner” and verbally challenging the officers. Officers gave the suspect verbal commands, which they allegedly ignored. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the officers, which led to two officers firing at them. The suspect was struck multiple times, according to the release, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Once the remaining suspect is released from the hospital, they’ll be booked into jail. The Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be deciding the charges and handling the case once the investigation is over.

Comments / 10

Skuutr
2d ago

Taking a life is never the outcome, wanted but after reading this, I don’t see the problem. The officers did their jobs. Keep up the good work!

Reply
14
Guest
2d ago

These two were running from a homicide in Oregon. They had already shot at an unarmed citizen in their own vehicle and hit them. Then they got into exchanging gunfire with the police.

Reply(1)
3
Nick Roth
2d ago

I'm curious how the men attempted a car jacking with police right there following them. There are many parts of this story left out to begin putting together the real story. If police were there and deployed a spike strip how did the criminals get far enough away to attempt a car jacking on the off ramp?

Reply(4)
2
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County

Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference

The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
AUBURN, WA
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

On 11/15/22 at 7:36 a.m. in the 18200 block of Park Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Darrell Brian Cherry, 57, on suspicion of 1) unlawful imprisonment and 2) fourth-degree assault. On 11/15/22 at 1:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nepean Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cordell Phillip Rucker, 35,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
137
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy