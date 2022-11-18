ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSMV

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence. Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game

The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Titans LB Denico Autry (knee) to have MRI

Tennessee Titans linebacker Denico Autry will have an MRI on Friday after injuring his knee in Thursday night's win at Green Bay, ESPN reported. Initial reports indicate the injury is not "major" but further testing will help to provide a timeline for his return, per the report. Autry, 32, was...
NASHVILLE, TN

