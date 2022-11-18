Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks
Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Upcoming Fifth Album And More With City Girls' JT
She also addresses rumors about her son's birth name.
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
North West looks all grown up as she and Kim Kardashian sing to Ariana Grande
Kim Kardashian, 42, is often the star of the show when it comes to her eldest daughter North’s TikTok videos. The clips often garner millions of likes, and the most recent one to go viral has an unexpected link to Pete Davidson. The Kardashians are already getting into the...
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners
It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith Slap
In his return to the Dolby Theatre, Chris explained why he didn’t retaliate. The slap that shook pop culture involving Chris Rock and Will Smith returns. We may never know what influenced Smith before he strutted across the Oscars stage and smacked Rock, but both men are moving forward. As Smith heavily promotes his new film Emancipation, Page Six reports Rock was back at the Dolby Theatre for a comedy show.
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That
If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
Blueface’s Mother Refused To Help Pay His Bond
The rapper’s loved ones have been at odds, and following his arrest, things have only intensified. The drama involving Blueface’s family continues to play out on social media. The rapper hasn’t released a project since he shared his debut studio album, Find the Beat, back in 2020. These days, he’s more recognized for his online antics with girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, or their controversial physical altercations. However, his recent arrest put him back in the spotlight, and his mother is speaking on the situation.
Akon Says Young Thug's Rap Career Will Be 'Over' If He Snitches In RICO Case
Akon believes Young Thug will have to swap rap for another genre if he cooperates in the YSL RICO case, claiming he wouldn’t be able to flourish in Hip Hop culture any longer. “The question is he willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said in...
Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
Maluma and Nicki Minaj Welcome the 2022 World Cup With Arab-Latin Anthem ‘Tukoh Taka’
“Waka Waka,” move over. “Tukoh Taka” is here. Days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts its opening ceremony, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares are bringing the Arab-Latin fusion on the soccer tournament‘s fan festival anthem. The video, released Friday, opens with Lebanese singer Fares singing the chorus and doing choreo in front of a sandy backdrop as images of fans flash onscreen before a club beat, reminiscent of Robin S’ “Show Me Love,” takes over and Minaj joins for her verse. “Yo, mira, mira, mira/Con mi copa amiga /Loca, loca la vida (Sí),” raps Nicki Minaj in her verse,...
