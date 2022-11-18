Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantafi.com
Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Opening Next Week In Atlanta
Nobu Hotel is set to open in a matter of days in Atlanta, Georgia. The long-awaited opening comes more than three years after the famed hotel’s entry into the Atlanta market was first announced with none other than Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Located in Buckhead, Nobu Hotel offers...
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
You Can Have Brunch For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner At This New Atlanta Spot
Brunch is likely the most comforting food there is, yet, unfortunately, served at only certain restaurants for limited hours during the weekend. However, the newly opened spot "Just Brunch" aims to please brunch lovers who enjoy this type of food throughout the day – and the week. Veteran restauranteur...
atlantanewsfirst.com
East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID. Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta have something warm to wear this winter thanks to FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. “It’s really, really cold,” said one third grader. This a common complaint as temperatures drop into the 20s in metro Atlanta and...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
Trilith’s under-construction boutique hotel to be south metro ‘portal’
A Fayetteville boutique hotel under construction at mixed-used development Town at Trilith will be named Portal Guesthou...
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
Frontier Airlines offering new destination flights from Atlanta airport starting at $99
ATLANTA — Want to ditch the winter weather without breaking the bank?. Low-cost airline Frontier is adding a new warm weather destination from Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The airline is offering non-stop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to San Jose in...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Nov. 19
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Society in Atlanta will waive all adoption fees at an adoption event Nov. 19. The adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supermarket at 3821 S Cobb Dr. SE in Smyrna. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
buckhead.com
Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead
Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
wabe.org
Hosea Helps thousands of Atlanta residents in time for the holiday season
Lifelong Atlanta resident and renowned human rights activist Elisabeth Omilami knows firsthand that the value of a person’s heart does not lie within their pockets. As CEO of Hosea Helps, she comes across thousands of citizens throughout the state who have experienced professional and personal setbacks that have impacted their standards of living but have kept their high spirits intact.
atlantafi.com
This Atlanta Planet Fitness Is Giving Away Free Turkeys
Planet Fitness is continuing its holiday tradition of giving back to the community just days ahead of Thanksgiving. The West End location is giving away 500 free turkeys to community and club members. Planet Fitness is offering free turkeys on Tuesday, Nov. 22, starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last.
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton, Henry counties usher in holidays with parades, hot cocoa and Santa Claus
JONESBORO — Falling leaves and a chill in the air have brought with them the holiday season. Throughout Clayton and Henry counties a number of events is planned to celebrate — parades, tree lighting ceremonies, elf hikes, hot cocoa and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. CLAYTON COUNTY.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday is your chance to join the Atlanta E-911 Communications Center. Atlanta E-911 is hosting a hiring event Friday, Nov. 18. Attendees will be able to walk in, test, interview, and walk away with a conditional job offer. The event will take place from...
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
Comments / 0