Libby Bar-Kochba
2d ago
So tired of these privileged people looking for a payout. Starbucks just gave me the wrong coffee because they gave me the order for the car behind me. I now Sue them for a $100000 because I am deeply offended?
Maria d
2d ago
what a looser,I hope she gets nothing and even if is a negligence that's a little out of proportion saying is second degree burn? and has to go on Desabilty? she could just ask for paying doctor's treatment and lose of work
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman
Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
NO HOLIDAY: Traffic Woes To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach This Week
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be slow going, for at least part of the week, for motorists moving around South Palm Beach County. Road work will continue through Wednesday on many major arteries and thoroughfares. The following is an incomplete list of […]
cw34.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
Expect Rain, Thunderstorms In Boca Raton, Delray Beach Through Midweek
Thanksgiving Looks Good. The First Part Of The Week Does Not. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be a largely rainy week in and around South Palm Beach County, as the gods of South Florida play a cruel prank on northeastern visitors […]
3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar
MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
cw34.com
Royal Palm Beach man charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief program, took over $210K
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Royal Palm Beach has been charged for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars by lying on a COVID-19 relief application. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Omar Smith was arrested and charged for lying on a COVID-19 relief program application, stealing over $200,000 in the process.
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
cw34.com
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection
Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
Click10.com
2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
floridapolitics.com
Unopposed city pols glide to election in Palm Beach County in advance of March elections
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer wins a final, three-year term without opposition. The General Election is over, but qualifying deadlines elected municipal candidates in Palm Beach County as no one emerged to challenge their candidacy. The day after the General Election, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer was re-elected to his...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
