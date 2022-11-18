Read full article on original website
reelman
2d ago
Don't play with people so willing to take a life. 10 years should teach him some respect for life.
Charges dropped against SC deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018′s Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van’s driver, former...
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest. Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license. The...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
Man charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Shelton Junior Ivey, 35, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal […]
WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been accused of a deadly shooting that happened last month. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Griffin Fenters, of Lake City, is charged with murder and attempted murder along with other weapons-related charges. Deputies said Fenters’s arrest stems...
Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional […]
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man, suspect in Potomac River Rapist case dies in DC jail
WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man suspected of being the "Potomac River Rapist" died in custody Saturday morning. Giles Warrick was found unresponsive inside his cell at the D.C. jail around 8:02 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was 62-year-old. Department of Corrections staff and medical...
Horry County man jailed after allegedly stabbing another man during fight
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly beat and stabbed another man, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Police charged Alexander Paz with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after breaking up a fight Tuesday […]
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
WMBF
Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
WMBF
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman was taken into custody after police said she fired shots at another woman in Myrtle Beach. Officers responded last Wednesday to Spivey Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting. Police met with the victim who told officers that she was walking down...
WMBF
3 arrested after car crash, gunfight in Forestbrook area Wednesday, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police made three arrests after a two-car crash and “gun incident” in the Forestbrook area Wednesday morning. According to the report, Jordan Gore, 21, and Ty’que Crawford, 22, almost had an “altercation” at an apartment complex in the area. HCPD says Gore waited outside the complex until Ty’que Crawford and Jyrese Crawford, 23, left in a 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by Jyrese Crawford.
wpde.com
Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
