Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
Medicare Made Clear (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
Find the answers to your Medicare questions. Learn about when you’re eligible, the different types of insurance plans, how to enroll, what to look for in a plan and more. Go to UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com for more information.
First Coast News
Non-Opioid Treatment Options for that Nagging Knee Pain (FCL Nov. 21, 2022)
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. OA of the knee is a chronic, degenerative disease, which means it never goes away and can worsen over time. According to a new survey, all patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain; however, 97% still report that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition. Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, joins First Coast Living to discuss this new survey and to share his non-opioid approach to manage the pain.
Comments / 0