Read full article on original website
Related
53rd annual Schenectady Holiday Parade
We did run into some familiar faces among the joyful and festive parade goers that lined the sidewalks by the dozens.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Metropolitan Church hosts Thanksgiving basket gifting
Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
wamc.org
Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade
Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
Gloversville High School teens self-organize clothing drive for classmate in need
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It costs nothing to be kind, but a penny in the right place can go a long way. Gloversville High School senior Jeremiah Miles says when he saw one classmate struggling without enough clothes to wear, he couldn’t ignore it. “I was like alright well there has to be something that […]
Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
PHOTOS: Liberty ARC handouts over 650 turkeys
Liberty ARC distributed over 650 turkeys to their employees for Thanksgiving on November 18. The nonprofit thanks the employees for their hard work and dedication to Liberty ARC.
Troy man sentenced for shooting that paralyzed 12 year old
A Troy man will serve 10 years in prison in connection to a shooting that left a 12-year old paralyzed.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Teen, 14, shot on Second Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a teenaged boy was shot Friday night.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight
Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
Comments / 0