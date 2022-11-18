XRAI Glass creates software solutions powered by Augmented Reality. The software converts audio into visuals allowing a pair of smart glasses to turn speech into subtitles, in real-time. XRAI enriches and empowers lives by giving people the tools to be themselves. Empowering the deaf and hard of hearing is just the beginning. Millions of people who struggle to remember the detail of anything they are listening to will potentially benefit, whether their memory is impaired or they just find it hard to concentrate, often due to the pace of daily life. Visit xrai.glass for more information.

1 DAY AGO