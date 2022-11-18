Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Gift strategies for finding the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
While many consumers may have already gotten a head start on holiday gift buying, the big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday require special strategies. The founder of TheGiftInsider.com Lindsay Roberts is here to help shoppers prepare for the best sales and bargains of year. Everything from personal electronics and cutting edge technology to ideas for any home or just an extravagance anyone has been putting off purchasing.
Get The Smile You Want at David & Associates (FCL Nov. 23, 2022)
No matter what your dental needs are, you can find a specialist to help you at David & Associates. Visit drjoeldavid.com or call (904) 268-0606 for more information.
Medicare Made Clear (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
Find the answers to your Medicare questions. Learn about when you’re eligible, the different types of insurance plans, how to enroll, what to look for in a plan and more. Go to UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com for more information.
New 'AI' Powered Smart Glasses Bring Conversations to Life (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
XRAI Glass creates software solutions powered by Augmented Reality. The software converts audio into visuals allowing a pair of smart glasses to turn speech into subtitles, in real-time. XRAI enriches and empowers lives by giving people the tools to be themselves. Empowering the deaf and hard of hearing is just the beginning. Millions of people who struggle to remember the detail of anything they are listening to will potentially benefit, whether their memory is impaired or they just find it hard to concentrate, often due to the pace of daily life. Visit xrai.glass for more information.
