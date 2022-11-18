At the end of 2017, Vanessa Garcia was living in San Diego, working three jobs and struggling to pay bills. As an actress, she auditioned daily for TV shows and commercials. She worked an additional six hours per day as a personal assistant. And while she hoped to pick up extra work building furniture and organizing people's closets through freelance platform TaskRabbit, her limited availability meant practically nobody hired her.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO