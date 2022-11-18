Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
29-Year-Old Who Quit Her Job Now Makes $9,100 a Month Organizing Closets: I Can Make the Same Amount in Half the Time
At the end of 2017, Vanessa Garcia was living in San Diego, working three jobs and struggling to pay bills. As an actress, she auditioned daily for TV shows and commercials. She worked an additional six hours per day as a personal assistant. And while she hoped to pick up extra work building furniture and organizing people's closets through freelance platform TaskRabbit, her limited availability meant practically nobody hired her.
I made $1.4 million in revenue selling Canva templates. Here's how I scaled my business in less than 3 years.
Katya Varbanova started selling Canva templates in December 2019. Initially, it was a full-time job, but now she says she works only 10 hours a week.
NBC Miami
HBO Star Issa Rae Recalls ‘Crippling' Experience With Credit Card Debt: ‘I Was Their Ideal Target'
Issa Rae may have an eight-figure TV deal with WarnerMedia and a successful career in showbusiness, but as a college student she fell into credit card debt like so many Americans. Indeed, the 37-year-old star of HBO's "Insecure" tells CNBC Make It that looking back, she wishes she had learned...
Comments / 0