Broward County, FL

Comfortable dry afternoon, rain chance increases over weekend

By Dave Warren
 2 days ago

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 11/18/2022 00:31

MIAMI - Enjoy the comfortable dry weather before the rain returns this weekend. Not a complete washout, but parts of this upcoming weekend will see periods of heavy rain which may lead to minor flooding at times.

Friday's cool comfortable weather is the result of a cold front that stalled just to our south over the Florida Straits. It will linger there for another day before it pushes back north over the area this weekend.

Saturday will see an increase in humidity with the breeze turning from northeast to the east but it will remain mainly dry. Clouds will be around but showers may be limited to just a few places seeing brief light to moderate rain.

Wet Sunday NEXT Weather

Sunday is when the heavier rain arrives moving overspreading the area from the south. Expect periods of heavy rain with minor flooding possible in and around the heaviest downpours. Much of the area can expect to see some rain with the heaviest amounts expected along the east coast in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The showers may taper off later in the evening.

The wind will increase creating rough surf and a hazard for small craft late Sunday and continue through Monday. Gusts out of the east near 30 mph are possible mainly Monday.

Rain chances will diminish next week but showers are possible each day leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

