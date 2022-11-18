Read full article on original website
Related
The Best PC Speakers
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. A good set of speakers for your PC is essential when it comes to truly appreciating music, movies, and games. Crystal clear voices, explosive bass, and rich tones are all there for the listening, with the right hardware. Over the last decade, many users have moved on to using headphones while using their computers, but nothing beats the experience of sound filling a room.
The best wireless keyboard deals in November 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
TechRadar
Logitech K380 keyboard review: the perfect remote work companion
Who says cheap keyboards aren’t worth your money? The Logitech K380 is an economical option that feels premium, with its comfortable and satisfying keys, travel-friendly and stylish design, and robust feature-set. We’d recommend this keyboard even if you’re not looking for something compact or cheap. Pros. +
Higole launches a kickstarter for a compact HDMI 2.1 Android mini-PC-tablet hybrid
WTF?! Android-based miniature PCs have existed for a while, but Higole recently announced an odd example that straddles multiple device classes with impressive media output capabilities. If its Kickstarter campaign succeeds, the GOLE 1 R could be a versatile compact hybrid system. Shenzhen company Higole recently launched a Kickstarter campaign...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
b a w
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Come on Jeff, you are so funny, you know that?! and please, delete all the links from fake hardware review websites pointing to Amazon...
Business Insider
How to use Stage Manager, the iPad's powerful new multitasking view
Stage Manager is a powerful new iPad feature that gives you precise control over how your apps appear. With Stage Manager on, you can resize windows, quickly swap apps, and multitask. Stage Manager is available on the iPad Pro 11-inch, most iPad Pro 12.9-inch models, and the iPad Air (5th...
ZDNet
Skullcandy PLYR 2022 headset: The design won't suit everyone, but the sound quality and price will
Skullcandy is known for its affordable headsets, earphones, and earbuds, but the vendor doesn't bring a new flagship product to the market all that often. The 129.99 Skullcandy PLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset, announced in September, is one of Skullcandy's latest gaming headsets. It's meant to be an affordable alternative...
NorbertP
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Don't forget that your GPU is also a soundcard; if your monitor has speakers or an audio output then you're all set.
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just around the corner, and, for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsThe...
Cult of Mac
Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories
Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
purbain
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Is it possible that the high temp on the i9 13900 is due to an issue in Windows 11 that is not reporting the correct temp? I saw this...
Glasofruix
Glasofruix replied to the thread Sound Cards: Worth Buying or Just a Niche Product?. It's not microsoft's problem. You can easily output hight quality analog audio with a basic ALC1200 and a mobo that supports 5.1 or 7.1... Glasofruix replied to the thread Sound Cards: Worth Buying or Just a...
alixzibit
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The reasons why sound cards are getting obsolete is because 1. There isn't any ground breaking technology which is being introduced by...
steer
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Batchmaster
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0