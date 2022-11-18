ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

KSBW.com

Marina desalination plant: Why it can't replace the CEMEX plant

MARINA, Calif. — The permit for a desalination plant was approved by the California Coastal Commission on Thursday after a long period of debate over the impact of the development. Some people during the meeting pointed to the CEMEX sand mining plant as the possible location for California American...
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Pacific Grove asks public for feedback on proposed skatepark

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The city of Pacific Grove has asked the public for input on a skatepark project proposal. Video Player: Monarch butterflies are back in Pacific Grove. Earlier this year, the city council approved seed funding for a skatepark within city limits. A survey was posted on...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KTLA.com

The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation

One of the many things California is known for is its wine culture. There are vineyards planted all across the Golden State, and while visiting them for tastings may be a relatively new California pastime, the tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California’s founding. Here are California’s five...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Several tight races to get manual recounts in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several races in Santa Cruz county are just too close to call with one race, the race for County Supervisor District 3 changing leaders late Thursday. “I have decided to do as of right now today a full manual tally on three different contests,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk, Tricia Webber.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization

Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will continue with large-scale earthwork moving, according to a project update from the California Department of Transportation. The upcoming work will be focused east of Mission Vineyard Road and continuing toward Union Road. Crews are stabilizing the previously irrigated landscape with lime...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation

A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA

A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
MONTEREY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
WATSONVILLE, CA

