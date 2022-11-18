ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Arizona man sentenced in southwest Virginia meth conspiracy

A defendant in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced in federal court on drug conspiracy charges, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was sentenced...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces November 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient

ABINGDON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art, recognizing the female leaders who are championing the museum’s impact across the Southwest Virginia region in arts access, arts, and culture education, technical skills training, and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development, youth programming and more.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

I-66 will change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting next month

If you plan on driving on I-66 during peak hours next month, make sure there are at least two other people in the car with you to avoid paying a toll. I-66 is shifting from HOV-2 to HOV-3 in early December, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently announced. Starting Dec. 5, only those with traveling with three or more people will be eligible to avoid the tolls, which apply inside the Beltway during peak travel times and directions.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat

Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy