royalexaminer.com
Arizona man sentenced in southwest Virginia meth conspiracy
A defendant in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced in federal court on drug conspiracy charges, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was sentenced...
Arizona man sentenced in federal court for meth trafficking in Virginia
According to a release from the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, 28-year-old Pedro Loza III of Bullhead City, Arizona, was sentenced to 72 month months after being convicted of conspiring to possess with the intent to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, among other charges.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces November 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient
ABINGDON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art, recognizing the female leaders who are championing the museum’s impact across the Southwest Virginia region in arts access, arts, and culture education, technical skills training, and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development, youth programming and more.
q95fm.net
Man from Southwest Virginia Arrested and Charged with Stalking and Violating Protective Order
A man from southwest Virginia is now facing charges following an incident that happened back in October. On Thursday, 42 year old Trey Adkins of Grundy was arrested by Virginia State Police. In October, Troopers began investigating Adkins for possibly violating a protective order. Troopers discovered that Adkins had violated...
NBC 29 News
Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Inside Nova
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wvtf.org
Virginia lawmakers may weigh what to do about precious metal mining next session
Members of the General Assembly are getting ready for another session, and one of the issues on the agenda this year is what to do about the potential mining of precious metals. Virginia is sitting on one of the largest uranium deposits in the country. Plus, the recent interest in...
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
13newsnow.com
A closer look at how Virginia's proposed history standards differ from the past
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week. The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students. In...
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
cbs19news
Legal analyst explains Jones' charges, saying the legal process has only just begun
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. probably won’t enter a plea to his charges until this summer, according to legal analyst Scott Goodman. He explains the charges and what to expect on the timeline of a trial, such as how all murder charges in Virginia start as second-degree ones.
arlnow.com
I-66 will change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting next month
If you plan on driving on I-66 during peak hours next month, make sure there are at least two other people in the car with you to avoid paying a toll. I-66 is shifting from HOV-2 to HOV-3 in early December, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently announced. Starting Dec. 5, only those with traveling with three or more people will be eligible to avoid the tolls, which apply inside the Beltway during peak travel times and directions.
Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat
Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
