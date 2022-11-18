Former inmates have stories of brutality from prison staff, while human rights activists in the country tell PEOPLE conditions at the IK-2 penal colony seem to get "worse and worse" The Russian penal colony where Brittney Griner is now serving out her nine-year sentence is notorious for its brutal treatment of the female inmates, according to former prisoners and human rights activists. Situated in the small town of Yavas, about 270 miles southeast of Moscow, penal colony IK-2 was founded for the Soviet gulag system in 1931. Ivan...

4 DAYS AGO