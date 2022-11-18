ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ethan l
4d ago

another heartwarming story. she no longer has to suffer in such an oppressive country like America. I'm so happy for her. I'm sure she'll enjoy her new home much more

Reply(12)
69
alex k
4d ago

"Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia"...Why does the media always make it sound so dramatic? Like she's been moved to some salt mine on a distant planet. She's a criminal who could not care less for our flag nor our country...but now she wants her country to feel bad for her and to exchange a war criminal (that's doing life) for her. Why? So she can come back and spit on the flag some more? There's a teacher who got nearly twice as long of a term in Russia as she did for the same thing. Where is the outrage?

Reply(15)
31
gary webb
4d ago

hahah..again do you really think Russian is going to tell everyone all the info.they are in a war and they could care less.stop just making up a story!

Reply(2)
31
Russian Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner Is Living Out Her 9-Year Sentence Is 'Not a Good Place'

Former inmates have stories of brutality from prison staff, while human rights activists in the country tell PEOPLE conditions at the IK-2 penal colony seem to get "worse and worse" The Russian penal colony where Brittney Griner is now serving out her nine-year sentence is notorious for its brutal treatment of the female inmates, according to former prisoners and human rights activists. Situated in the small town of Yavas, about 270 miles southeast of Moscow, penal colony IK-2 was founded for the Soviet gulag system in 1931. Ivan...

