Rutherford County, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County woman admits to shooting husband, now hospitalized, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left an Iron Station man hospitalized in critical condition. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the incident at the residence shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting person, Nichole Loraine Chandler, 43, reportedly told county telecommunicators that she shot her husband.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
Queen City News

Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Teen found dead in Greenville hotel, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen has been found dead in a hotel room in Greenville, according to Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that Landon Chance Poston, 14, of Greenville, was found dead on Monday in a hotel room at InTown Suites Extended Stay. There were no obvious...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Nearly a dozen charged during special operation targeting habitual offenders, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A special operation conducted by Asheville Police Department led to the arrests of 10 people in Asheville in one day, officials said Nov. 23. It was the third "special operation" carried out by APD -- with one in April and a second in May -- targeting community complaints and crime in the city. The operation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, saw 10 people arrested in one day as the focus was to target theft and habitual offenders in east Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
106.3 WORD

Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel

The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
GREENVILLE, SC
860wacb.com

Man Returned To Alexander County Jail

Brandon Lonnie Lester, age 35 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Tuesday after being served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Lester missed a court date on charges filed in October by Taylorsville Police for second-degree trespass and resisting a public officer. As of earlier today, Lester remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $30,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County

A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Action News Jax

Man sentenced to 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to door frame

A South Carolina man was sentenced to jail after his arrest on charges of screwing a puppy’s paws to a door frame with a power drill. Tyler Jerdo pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights, WHNS reported. Jerdo was sentenced to 12 years — suspended to four years — in prison, followed by three years of probation.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC

