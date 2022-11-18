Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Foul play suspected in death of 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, deputies say
VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital last week, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive...
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County woman admits to shooting husband, now hospitalized, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left an Iron Station man hospitalized in critical condition. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the incident at the residence shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting person, Nichole Loraine Chandler, 43, reportedly told county telecommunicators that she shot her husband.
FOX Carolina
Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
Man arrested after officers find guns, drugs in Asheville
Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation.
Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
WYFF4.com
Teen found dead in Greenville hotel, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen has been found dead in a hotel room in Greenville, according to Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that Landon Chance Poston, 14, of Greenville, was found dead on Monday in a hotel room at InTown Suites Extended Stay. There were no obvious...
WLOS.com
Nearly a dozen charged during special operation targeting habitual offenders, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A special operation conducted by Asheville Police Department led to the arrests of 10 people in Asheville in one day, officials said Nov. 23. It was the third "special operation" carried out by APD -- with one in April and a second in May -- targeting community complaints and crime in the city. The operation on Tuesday, Nov. 22, saw 10 people arrested in one day as the focus was to target theft and habitual offenders in east Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver. On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
860wacb.com
Man Returned To Alexander County Jail
Brandon Lonnie Lester, age 35 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Tuesday after being served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Lester missed a court date on charges filed in October by Taylorsville Police for second-degree trespass and resisting a public officer. As of earlier today, Lester remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $30,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County
A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
Action News Jax
Man sentenced to 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to door frame
A South Carolina man was sentenced to jail after his arrest on charges of screwing a puppy’s paws to a door frame with a power drill. Tyler Jerdo pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights, WHNS reported. Jerdo was sentenced to 12 years — suspended to four years — in prison, followed by three years of probation.
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of scam calls in which the caller identifies themself as being a sergeant with the department.
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
Upstate man sentenced to prison after deputies find dog tortured
An Upstate man has been sentenced to prison after deputies found his dog tortured back in February in Union County.
