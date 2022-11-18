Read full article on original website
27 First News
Jane Ann Greasel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ann Greasel, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Preserves at Mentor Ridge. Jane was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph C. and Ethel McCarthy Greasel. She was a graduate of Canfield High School. She...
27 First News
Patricia “Pat” Penney Hughes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Penney Hughes, 80, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Woodland Nursing Home at Hampton Woods after a long illness. She was born July 9, 1942 in Youngstown, the youngest of six children to Darrell and Manella Penney. She was married...
27 First News
Gene A. Griswold, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. Griswold, 76, passed away peacefully at his home Friday morning, November 18, 2022 with his loving family by his side after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Gene was born September 7, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Hubert A. and Mildred...
27 First News
Carla Ann Kratsas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Ann Kratsas, 71, passed away on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Carla was born January 9, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Cargill Underwood. Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of South...
27 First News
Thomas “Tom” Hartley, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Hartley, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on February 21, 1939, in Washingtonville, Ohio, son of the late James “Herb” and Gladys Fieldhouse Hartley. Tom was...
27 First News
Sister Isabel Rudge, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Isabel Rudge, OSU, of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 90, died Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Youngstown, on December 10, 1931, the daughter of J. Fred and Marjorie Welsh Rudge. She attended the Ursuline Academy and St. Columba School and graduated...
27 First News
Robert “Rab” R. Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. “Rab” Murphy, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022. He was born July 22, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Smith Murphy, Sr. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney where he was...
27 First News
Edith L. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith L. Butler, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Butler was born November 12, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert Battles and Julia Thomas Robinson. She had worked for many...
27 First News
Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:21 a.m. in the ICU of UH St. John Medical Center. She was 41 years old. Connie was born in Warren, Ohio on December 18, 1980, the daughter of Hubert H. and...
27 First News
Jane Elna Widowfield, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elna Widowfield, age 84, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 27, 1937, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio the daughter of the late Dr. George D. Cameron...
27 First News
Cynthia “Cyndi” A. Zigler-Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cynthia A. Zigler-Clark, 55, of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends. Cynthia affectionately known to family and friends as “Cynt” or “Cyndi”, was born November 12, 1966, the daughter of Wyoming D. and Amelia...
27 First News
Edward E. Fisher, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Fisher, Sr., 95, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 20, 1927, in Elm Grove, West Virginia, son of the late Nicholas and Nellie (Fisher) Fisher. Edward was a veteran of the United...
27 First News
Carole A. (Bartholow) Charlton, Greenford, Ohio
GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Charlton, 85, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside in Columbiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 6, 1937, in Salem, daughter of the late Ross and Dorothy Bartholow. Carole married Richard G. Charlton on November...
27 First News
Cecilia R. Badger, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia R. Badger, age 85 of Niles, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice House in Poland. Cecilia was born May 8, 1937 in North Jackson, Ohio a daughter of John Joseph and Mary Slivka Rovder. She...
27 First News
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
27 First News
Mary Lynn Smercansky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynn Smercansky, 66, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home with her high school sweetheart and husband and her beloved dog, Sadie at her side. Mary Lynn was born September 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter...
27 First News
Oddie G. Russ, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home. Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida. When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for...
27 First News
Shirley A. Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller. She came to the Youngstown area in the...
27 First News
James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
27 First News
David Eric Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, David Eric Clark, age 53, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1969 to William Earl and Josephine Virginia (Myers) Clark. David is...
