WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:21 a.m. in the ICU of UH St. John Medical Center. She was 41 years old. Connie was born in Warren, Ohio on December 18, 1980, the daughter of Hubert H. and...

WARREN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO