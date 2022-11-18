ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewirmonews.com

Christmas Craft Fair Saturday

Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’. Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity

A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Grants available to preserve Richland County land and historic places

Grants will soon be available for nonprofits and other groups seeking to protect and preserve Richland County’s land and historic places. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, nonprofits, neighborhood organizations, governmental agencies, commercial entities and others can apply for historic preservation and natural resource grants through the Richland County Conservation Commission, according to a news release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy