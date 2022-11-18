Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
Trucking company gives away free meals to Columbia families in need
RMS Carriers employees handed out 100 turkeys and hams to families ahead of the holidays. The company's owner hopes it inspires others to help the community, also.
thenewirmonews.com
Christmas Craft Fair Saturday
Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
abccolumbia.com
Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’. Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
abccolumbia.com
Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
WLTX.com
Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
WIS-TV
Company buying former Walmart location on Bush River Rd announces multi-million investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday afternoon Executive Personal Computers said they’re bringing over 100 jobs to the area. The company is expanding its operations to Lexington County with a $9.5 million investment that’s estimated to bring 133 new jobs at the former Walmart located on Bush River Rd.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Grants available to preserve Richland County land and historic places
Grants will soon be available for nonprofits and other groups seeking to protect and preserve Richland County’s land and historic places. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, nonprofits, neighborhood organizations, governmental agencies, commercial entities and others can apply for historic preservation and natural resource grants through the Richland County Conservation Commission, according to a news release.
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
wach.com
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
