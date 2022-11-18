Read full article on original website
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
