In MD you might wanna move lmao 🤣 the best highways for departure are 495 South and I-70 West it should lead you straight to your next Republican State lmao 🤣 cya
WTOP
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
State Roundup: Baltimore sees ‘true partner’ in Moore; Fitzwater wins; community schools prioritized in Ed Blueprint
B’MORE OFFICIALS HAVE HIGH HOPES FOR GOV. MOORE: As Gov. Larry Hogan and Wes Moore prepare to swap places in the governor’s mansion, Baltimore officials and political analysts are gearing up for a leader they think will seek greater partnership with a city left in the lurch the past eight years. “With Wes, we can actually have a true partner,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, pointing to a slew of Hogan’s decisions he said were harmful to Baltimore. Emily Sullivan/The Baltimore Banner.
Wbaltv.com
Redistricting contributes to smaller margins of victory from 2020 to 2022 in Maryland
The margins of victory in the 2022 midterm elections in Maryland are very different from the 2020 elections. Marylanders voted in the general election to keep the balance of power in the state's congressional delegation the same with seven Democratic congressmen and one Republican. John T. Willis, a government and...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
KRMG
Virginia House of Delegates election tie decided by fishbowl drawing
Virginia House of Delegates election tie decided by fishbowl drawing The names of both candidates were placed in film canisters. The canisters were then placed into a bowl and a name was drawn. (NCD)
Washington Commanders settle with Maryland AG, agrees to return security deposits and pay fine
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders after the team was accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders. Attorney General Brian Frosh alleges the team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and luxury suite ticketholders, but did not return the deposit within the required 30 days. The team allegedly didn't return the deposits unless it was requested in writing, which is in violation the Consumer Protection Act.Under the settlement, the Commanders are required to refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned within 30 days, and the team agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers," said Attorney General Frosh. "Today's settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay a penalty, and they will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future." Anyone who purchased season tickets or tickets to luxury suites at Washington Commanders games and believes they are owed a refund can contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-6569.
WTOP
Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards
Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Moore makes first of hundreds upon hundreds of gubernatorial appointments
ANNAPOLIS— Considering the enormousness of the task, Gov-elect Wes Moore’s selection of a handful of leadership team members Monday is a mere drop in the bucket. Moore will need to make hundreds of appointments to boards and commissions before he assumes office in January. These selections are crucial...
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
State Roundup: Moore has hundreds of board posts to fill; Health Dept. inaction faulted over nonperforming contractor; Ivey, Elfreth, Pittman win
MOORE STILL HAS HUNDREDS OF APPOINTMENTS TO MAKE: Considering the enormousness of the task, Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s selection of a handful of leadership team members Monday is a mere drop in the bucket. Moore will need to make hundreds of appointments to boards and commissions before he assumes office in January. These selections are crucial to the running of state government and allow Moore a chance to change the way the state operates under his administration and beyond. Timothy Dashiell of Capital News Service/MarylandReporter.com.
State Roundup: Hogan leaves an anemic state GOP; expectations high for Gov. Wes Moore; Parrott concedes to Trone
HOGAN LEAVES AN ANEMIC STATE GOP. BUT WHY? Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in modern state history, but the star power never translated into political gains for the Maryland GOP he will leave behind. His sky-high popularity didn’t boost the rest of the state’s Republican Party, whether moderates or Trump-style firebrands. Hogan, who is weighing a presidential run, had raised millions for Maryland Republicans. But the term-limited governor is leaving the state party where it was eight years ago: rife with infighting and without a clear path forward. Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
