Athens, GA

Red and Black

Tori Harper finds her place within Georgia volleyball

In just the first semester of her freshman year, Tori Harper has tackled everything from moving coast-to-coast, to adulting, to developing a crucial role on the Georgia volleyball team. The 6-foot-2 opposite hitter out of Reno, Nevada, has hit the ground running, quickly becoming a valuable defensive asset for the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia hockey pulls through late to win sixth straight

The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Clemson Ice Tigers 5-4 on Friday, Nov. 18. After leading 2-0 early, Georgia had lost momentum on the road against Clemson. The Tigers rallied to tie the game at two goals a piece and with nine minutes to play in the third period, they went on a power play with a chance to steal a win. However, Georgia picked up two short-handed goals during the penalty kill to take the lead and win its sixth consecutive game 5-4.
CLEMSON, SC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs

For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
ELON, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
Red and Black

Dreamscape showcase highlights UGA student designers and models

On Nov. 18, the University of Georgia Fashion Design Student Association debuted their fall fashion show, “Wonderland: The Land of Dreams,” at the Georgia Museum of Art. The student organization described the show as containing surrealist looks, inspired by dreamscapes and psychedelic fantasy, all within the realm of dreams.
ATHENS, GA

