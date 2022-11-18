Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Tori Harper finds her place within Georgia volleyball
In just the first semester of her freshman year, Tori Harper has tackled everything from moving coast-to-coast, to adulting, to developing a crucial role on the Georgia volleyball team. The 6-foot-2 opposite hitter out of Reno, Nevada, has hit the ground running, quickly becoming a valuable defensive asset for the...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey pulls through late to win sixth straight
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Clemson Ice Tigers 5-4 on Friday, Nov. 18. After leading 2-0 early, Georgia had lost momentum on the road against Clemson. The Tigers rallied to tie the game at two goals a piece and with nine minutes to play in the third period, they went on a power play with a chance to steal a win. However, Georgia picked up two short-handed goals during the penalty kill to take the lead and win its sixth consecutive game 5-4.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs
For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
What we learned about UNC football in its first ACC loss of season — to Georgia Tech
“We haven’t played as a team all year, we’ve played quarters, we don’t play games, so it’s very disappointing,” UNC coach Mack Brown said.
UNC basketball beats JMU 80-64. What we learned about top-ranked Tar Heels in win
Armando Bacot played more to his expectations against James Madison on Sunday and No. 1 UNC did too. Bacot scored his first double-double of the season in UNC’s 80-64 win.
Armando Bacot powers No. 1 North Carolina past JMU
Armando Bacot racked up 19 points and 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina used a big first half to
No. 1 North Carolina takes on high-scoring James Madison
Before sirens of concern go off regarding North Carolina’s underwhelming beginning to the season, the top-ranked Tar Heels are looking
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
Red and Black
UGA initiative aims to increase number of certified nursing assistants in Georgia
In order to combat the shortage of certified nursing assistants in Georgia, the University of Georgia College of Public Health’s Institute for Disaster Management and Institute of Gerontology has launched an initiative to increase the amount of CNAs in the state. Throughout Georgia, CNAs are needed in long-term care...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
Red and Black
Dreamscape showcase highlights UGA student designers and models
On Nov. 18, the University of Georgia Fashion Design Student Association debuted their fall fashion show, “Wonderland: The Land of Dreams,” at the Georgia Museum of Art. The student organization described the show as containing surrealist looks, inspired by dreamscapes and psychedelic fantasy, all within the realm of dreams.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets for violating Va. vehicle rules
Landen Glass, 20, faced four separate infractions for failing to have his vehicle inspected.
Comments / 0