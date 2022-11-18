Marian Hossa will become the eighth player in Blackhawks history on Sunday to have his number retired, so to honor him, here are 81 facts and stats about Hossa:. 1. Hossa was the first player in NHL history who played in the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago). Corey Perry was the second (Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO