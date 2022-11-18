Read full article on original website
Hawks raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center rafters
The Blackhawks have officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. And what a ceremony it was. The night started with a surprise appearance by Eddie Olczyk, who emceed the event. It continued with former...
81 facts about Hossa as Hawks prepare to retire his number
Marian Hossa will become the eighth player in Blackhawks history on Sunday to have his number retired, so to honor him, here are 81 facts and stats about Hossa:. 1. Hossa was the first player in NHL history who played in the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago). Corey Perry was the second (Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay).
Podcast: Hawks feeling loss of Jones, takeaways from Hossa interview
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team feeling the loss of Seth Jones, how the recently-recalled Ian Mitchell could help the back end, and injury updates on Tyler Johnson and Alex Stalock. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from the Marian Hossa interview and what to expect from Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony.
10 observations: Pens beat Hawks in Chicago for first time since 2009
The Blackhawks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. This night was all about Marian Hossa, who officially had his No. 81 retired by the Blackhawks. Eddie Olczyk emceed. Former teammates Niklas Hjalmarsson, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp were in attendance. The Stanley Cup made a surprise appearance. It was a memorable night.
10 observations: Bruins rout Hawks for 11th straight home win
The Blackhawks were routed by the Boston Bruins 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday. 1. The Bruins improved to 16-2-0 with a +38 goal differential this season and 11-0-0 with a +27 goal differential at home. Their 11-game winning streak at home ties the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and 1963-64 Blackhawks for the longest home winning streak to start a season in NHL history. They're the best team in the league right now.
Sycamore Spartans fall to Nazareth Academy in football semifinals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated Sycamore Spartans hosted Nazareth Academy Saturday afternoon in Class 5A semifinals action. It was a close game until the end, but Nazareth Academy would hang on to edge out the Spartans 10-7. Sycamore ends the season at 12-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Nov. 18
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski gives his thoughts on the Badgers men's hockey team's 4-3 victory against Lindenwood on Friday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's comeback win against Lindenwood. The Badgers scored on their own goal but recovered with two power-play goals...
WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch
Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
10 observations: Bulls hit low in heart-breaker to Magic
The Chicago Bulls fell behind by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday's home matchup with the Orlando Magic, and looked listless doing it. A furious comeback ensued, but foibles in the final seconds — and heroics by Magic guard Jalen Suggs — culminated in a 108-107 Orlando victory, raising the Bulls' losing streak to four and dropping their season-long record to 6-10.
Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks'
The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
Fields injures left shoulder late in Bears' loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA -- Things went from bad to worse Sunday in Atlanta for the Bears as quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields suffered the injury on the first play of the Bears' final drive. The Bears dialed up...
Skidding Bulls face potentially season-defining stretch
The 6-10 Chicago Bulls have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. And Friday night's 108-107 home defeat to the Orlando Magic may have been a new low, from the 19-point third quarter deficit, to Zach LaVine (1-for-14 shooting) being benched down the stretch, to the missed Nikola Vučević free throws that led to Jalen Suggs' gut-wrenching game-winner.
Wendell Carter Jr. hopes to continue Magic act vs. Bulls
Just over two weeks after the Chicago Bulls traded him to the Orlando Magic in a March 2021 blockbuster deal, Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the United Center and dropped 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals on his former team in a victory. “I remember that game,”...
Bulls' Williams, White plan to play vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls received some good injury news ahead of Friday night's home matchup with the Orlando Magic. Third-year forward Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) and fourth-year guard Coby White (left quad contusion) will both play in the game, each said after the team's morning shootaround. Both had been listed as questionable on the injury report.
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez
The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him a free agent. The Cubs also non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega and pitching...
