Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel
BEIRUT (AP) — An explosion in Syria has killed an official with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the force said on its website Wednesday, blaming Israel for the killing. The force identified the officer killed as Col. Davoud Jafari, who it said was working for the Guard's aerospace division....
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop...
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, 50 injured
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. Around 50 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers...
Erdogan vows Syria ground invasion, Kurds prepare response
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he would carry out a land invasion into Kurdish areas in northern Syria. Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing.
Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. A heavy barrage of Russian military strikes...
