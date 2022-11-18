QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he would carry out a land invasion into Kurdish areas in northern Syria. Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing.

