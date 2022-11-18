Read full article on original website
Ecuador stifles Qatar in World Cup opener
Enner Valencia scored two first-half goals and Ecuador defeated host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams that could surprise in each group, including Canada, Japan and Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us with kick-off this Sunday between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With Sadio Mane out for Senegal, Group A suddenly looks more open behind the Netherlands which creates an opportunity for a surprise name to make it to the knockout phase. In 2018, hosts Russia got out of their group while Sweden topped theirs and sent titleholders Germany home. Chile beat and advanced ahead of defending champions Spain in 2014 while shock quarterfinalists Costa Rica topped a group which saw Italy and England eliminated and the USMNT also edged Portugal out in their group. There are always unexpected success stories at World Cup, and we look at the unheralded names in each group.
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Fans react to the bizarre offside given against Ecuador in the World Cup opener against Qatar
World Cup 2022 was never going to start quietly, was it? Ecuador and Qatar had barely played five minutes of football before VAR stuck its oar in. Enner Valencia could have had a hat-trick, too. The former Everton and West Ham striker scored a penalty after 13 minutes, having been brought down in the area by Saad Al-Sheeb – and he managed to double La Tri's lead 20 minutes later with a stunning bullet header around eight yards from goal – but it's the opening finish, ruled out by the seven-strong VAR team, that has caused the most conversation.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup injuries: Argentina and France squads forced to make multiple last minute changes in Qatar
Injuries are already a running theme of this World Cup which kicks off Sunday when Ecuador face host nation Qatar. Major stars and important players like Paul Pogba, Reece James, and Giovani Lo Celso were omitted from the final 26 man squads for their nations in the lead-up to the tournament as the unique nature of the winter World Cup has meant injuries big and small threaten players' tournaments. And the hits have kept on coming. Five players have been ruled out of the World Cup in training this week with replacements being named for four of them. The one player awaiting a replacement is the most important of the bunch, Sadio Mane. The heartbeat of the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions will miss the tournament due to recovery from a right fibula injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is USA's first World Cup soccer game? Date, time, and opponent as USMNT starts Qatar 2022 group stage
After disappointingly missing out on the 2018 tournament, the USA men's national team will return to FIFA's most prestigious competition as they get set to take part in the 2022 World Cup. The event will be hosted in Qatar, and the USA will start the competition in Group B after...
World Cup 2022: Issues with FIFA ticketing app cause frustration for fans attending England vs. Iran game
Many fans were unable to quickly get into the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday ahead of England’s World Cup game vs. Iran because of issues with FIFA’s ticket app. Tickets apparently were disappearing from people’s accounts in the hours before the game. That meant ticketholders had nothing for gate attendants to scan when they reached the stadium.
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode review
Winter World Cup sportswashing taints otherwise decent free content update for FIFA 23
World Cup 2022: Top 10 MLS players to watch in Qatar, including Ecuador's José Cifuentes
[World Cup: Viewer's guide | Group previews | Top 30 players | Power rankings]. The wait is finally over. The World Cup is here and Major League Soccer will be represented by 11 different nations at the tournament. Keep this as a guide to keep an eye on some of the biggest MLS players in Qatar.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain Vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match
Spain and Costa Rica are set to make their 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts in Qatar. Spain returns to the big stage as one of only eight countries ever to win the FIFA World Cup (2010). La Furia Roja have also made the most World Cup final appearances with 16.
Sporting News
Youngest and oldest coaches at World Cup 2022: Age of every manager at Qatar tournament
The World Cup sees some of the world's best and most successful coaches pitted against each other on the biggest stage. Some managers are in the twilight of their career, looking for one last swan song as they go off into the sunset, whilst others are in their prime or looking for their first big success as a manager.
England vs. Iran Prediction and Odds for World Cup Group Stage (Expect a Low Scoring Group B Opener)
Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off bright and early (in the United States) over in Ar-Rayyan at Khalifa International Stadium when England takes on Iran at 8 am ET. England reached the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the final in the UEFA EURO in 2020, but came up just short.
Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday. The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.
NBC Sports
Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKRui Patrício34Roma (Italy) 2DFDiogo Dalot23Manchester United (England) 3DFPepe39Porto (Portugal) 4DFRúben Dias25Manchester City (England) 5DFRaphaël Guerreiro28Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 6MFJoão Palhinha27Fulham (England)...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The Dutch squad includes a whole host of players at some of the biggest clubs across Europe and will be favourites to win the group. Senegal have ...
SB Nation
World Cup Day Two Open Thread
Three matches are on the docket today for the second day of the World Cup, and plenty of Spurs players, both current and former will be in action today. Harry Kane and Eric Dier are in action for the opener, and there’s a looming cloud we’ve written about regarding Kane wearing the One Love armband that might result in a booking if England moves forward with it. The Iranians are sneaky good and might give England some issues, but this is one the Three Lions should win.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: Winners, format, history and players vying to claim trophy in 2022
While every player dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy, the tournament does provide the chance to pick up some special individual silverware as well. The Golden Ball in its current form has been given out since 1982 World Cup and is awarded to the best overall player at the tournament.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
FanSided
